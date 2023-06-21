Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
21.06.2023
RCI Banque: RCI BANQUE: Mobilize Financial Services announces the sale of its stake in RN Bank in Russia

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 21th, 2023





MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKE IN RN BANK IN RUSSIA



In June 2023, AVTOVAZ entered into an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares of RN-Bank in BARN B.V., in which RCI Banque SA holds 30 % of the economic interests. The details of the agreement are not for disclosure.




About Mobilize Financial Services??
As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At end 2022, average performing assets stood at €44.7 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,050 million euros.???
Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits collected totaled €24.4 billion or 49% of the company's net assets.??
To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services?: www.mobilize-fs.com/ (https://www.mobilize-fs.com/)

Follow us on Twitter?: @Mobilize_FS (https://twitter.com/RCIBS)?



To read this press release online, click here

Contacts Presse
Olivia Benoit
olivia.benoit@mobilize-fs.com (mailto:olivia.benoit@mobilize-fs.com)



Hopscotch
+33 (0)1 41 34 22 03
mobilize-fs-presse@hopscotch.fr (mailto:mobilize-fs-presse@hopscotch.fr)



Attachment

  • Mobilize Financial Services - Disposal of RN Bank investment - 21 juin 2023 - UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4213d427-344a-4237-be61-c4fc0b62b7fc)

