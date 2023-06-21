The solution is offered free of charge with an aim to accelerate sustainable IT improvements across Nexthink's customer base

Nexthink has today announced enhancements to its Sustainable IT solution, aimed at making sustainable IT and carbon reduction efforts more accessible to its global enterprise customers. The solution leverages Nexthink's endpoint-deep insights to synthesize energy consumption data into actionable carbon footprint information that can support GHG reporting, carbon footprint reduction, cost reduction from unnecessary energy consumption, and employee behavioral changes that impact sustainability goals. The solution was designed specifically for IT and EUC professionals as an out-of-the-box addition to its flagship Workplace Experience product.

"Our mission is to delight employees at work. Today employees and partners are demanding their businesses and solutions are more sustainable. In a typical enterprise, the digital workplace makes up about 60% of the IT carbon footprint, so we are in a unique position to help minimize carbon outputs and have a strong impact on sustainability. Nexthink is committed to continue innovating in this domain and provide these capabilities free of charge for all our customers," said Pedro Bados, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Nexthink.

Key benefits of Nexthink's Sustainable IT solution:

Report on IT's carbon footprint:

The CO2 emissions from customers' entire IT infrastructure (including laptops, desktops, virtual machines, web traffic, and external monitors) are readily available to support data gathering for GHG reporting requirements. Monitor device energy consumption: Devices make up nearly half of digital technology emissions and the solution helps IT monitor energy efficiency, identify energy-intensive devices, and take proactive measures to reduce the carbon impact from hardware.

Avoid unnecessary consumption:

Abnormal consumption patterns and inefficient behaviors which drive up costs are identified and remediations to meet best practices are immediately actionable. Influence employee awareness behavior: Customers can understand employee sentiment related to sustainable IT and drive change management and maturity via surveys, educational content, and self-help campaigns.

For more information, visit Nexthink's Sustainable IT page.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix at scale issues impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

