Griffith Foods' Kim Frankovich on Sustaining Sustainability Podcast

We are excited to share that our Global Vice President of Sustainability, Kim Frankovich, recently recorded a podcast for "Sustaining Sustainability" with its host, CB Bhattacharya!

CB is the director of the University of Pittsburgh Center for Sustainable Business and the H.J. Zoffer Chair in Sustainability and Ethics at the Katz Graduate School of Business. In the episode, Kim and CB discuss how Griffith Foods is fulfilling its purpose to Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World. They touch on a wide variety of topics including Griffith Foods' founding in 1919 and how we ensure the farmers we source from are thriving. Kim also shares insight into the work our culinary teams are doing to provide sustainable ingredients that support gluten-free, more nutritious and plant-based diets.

Listen to the podcast to learn more and don't forget to check out the other podcast speakers on Sustaining Sustainability as well!

