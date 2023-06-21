Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2023 | 14:38
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffith Foods' Kim Frankovich on Sustaining Sustainability Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Griffith Foods

We are excited to share that our Global Vice President of Sustainability, Kim Frankovich, recently recorded a podcast for "Sustaining Sustainability" with its host, CB Bhattacharya!

Griffith Foods, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture

CB is the director of the University of Pittsburgh Center for Sustainable Business and the H.J. Zoffer Chair in Sustainability and Ethics at the Katz Graduate School of Business. In the episode, Kim and CB discuss how Griffith Foods is fulfilling its purpose to Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World. They touch on a wide variety of topics including Griffith Foods' founding in 1919 and how we ensure the farmers we source from are thriving. Kim also shares insight into the work our culinary teams are doing to provide sustainable ingredients that support gluten-free, more nutritious and plant-based diets.

Listen to the podcast to learn more and don't forget to check out the other podcast speakers on Sustaining Sustainability as well!

Listen Now

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762699/Griffith-Foods-Kim-Frankovich-on-Sustaining-Sustainability-Podcast

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.