Specificity Inc.: Specificity Delivers on Promise

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to continue to deliver on its promise of hyper targeted as the data market prevents others form doing the same.

As the digital marketing world is scrambling to adjust to the new data rules, most Adtech platforms, including some of the industry's largest players, have had to completely remove conversion tracking from their campaigns because they cannot granularly target likely buyers nearly as well as they could before the data market volatility began. The promise Specificity made to the market, to its investors and to its clients was that it would never settle for marketing technology that removes conversion and ROI accountability.

Specificity CEO, Jason Wood commented, "While big tech is trying to convince everyone to expand the size of their marketing audience, we at Specificity still believe targeting audiences far more likely to actually buy is the way to go and we built a work around big tech's data problem. Recently, we received an email from one of the social media Platforms telling us that in order to arrive at a lower cost per acquisition, we should expand our target audience size to 2 million people. This makes absolutely not sense. Why should a company market to 2 million people if the number of actual buyers in a given cycle is far less than that? The only way this makes any sense is if you believe that big tech has your best interests in mind and you're willing to unlearn just about everything we know about marketing."

Wood, continued, "What we are seeing is just more of the same from big tech. They seem to only care about one thing and it's not the ROI marketers and businesses get from their ad spend, it's about the bottom line for big tech. Specificity has taken their audience ID process and packaged it for ease of use for dozens of vertical markets. We have always had a better strategy that's simply using Adtech platforms and now we've just made it easier for the end user to leverage. On June 21st, we'll launch our new website outlining these packages showing marketers and business owners how to better use targeted digital marketing to drive far better results."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

