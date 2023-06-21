Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (the "AGM").

Shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business at the AGM, including the following resolutions:

(i) setting the number of directors at six;

(ii) electing all six nominees to the board of directors, namely Alain Lambert, (Peter) Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, Louis Doyle, and Martin Dupuis; and

(iii) re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix its remuneration.

Following the AGM, a meeting of the board of directors of the Company was held and Alain Lambert was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company and Tom Provost of MLT Aikins LLP, legal counsel to the Company, was appointed as Corporate Secretary. Craig Gibson continues as the Company's President and CEO and Carmelo Marrelli continues as its CFO.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona, United States (Hot Breccia).

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.prismometals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Gibson

President and CEO

Email: craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame

Manager of Communications

Tel: 587-225-2599

Email: jason.frame@prismometals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170766