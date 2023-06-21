SumUp: 3 Tips for Leaders Who Want to Foster an Inclusive Workplace

Check ideas and techniques for leaders to develop an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

However, achieving a truly inclusive workplace requires inclusive leadership. Felizitas Lichtenberg, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at SumUp, a global financial technology company, shares three tips for leaders to develop an environment where everyone feels they belong:

1. Embrace Inclusion as a Company-Wide Project:

Inclusion goes beyond diversity and involves accepting people for who they are, having an open mind, and involving the entire ecosystem. To make inclusion a company-wide project, it is crucial to engage the entire organization.

This includes routinely discussing inclusion in the executive committee's agenda, bringing together employees from all levels, implementing non-discriminatory hiring procedures, and creating safe spaces for free expression.

2. Be an Inclusive Leader:

While inclusion is the responsibility of all employees, leaders play a critical role in its success. Inclusive leaders leverage their privileged positions to empower their staff and create an environment where everyone is treated equally.

They encourage participation from all team members, including those who are typically quieter. Overcoming personal biases and corporate stereotypes is essential for inclusive leadership.

Leading by example is the most effective method to foster a more welcoming environment. A strong lever for the competitiveness of businesses and all of their stakeholders, an excellent manager will instill trust and motivate staff to follow the inclusive route.

3. Understand the Benefits of Inclusion:

An organization can greatly benefit from fostering diversity. According to studies like that carried out by Deloitte, an inclusive policy could result in up to 30% higher revenue per employee. And there are other advantages as well. Inclusion plays a significant role in employee attraction, retention, and loyalty.

Finally, what can't be measured doesn't exist. A good management of a company's inclusion project includes the implementation of precise indicators that allow one to evaluate the relevance of the actions taken and to readjust them if necessary. It also means embedding diversity and inclusion at all levels of the company, from customer operations to marketing.

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, invoicing, and a business account that allows customers to manage their money and receive payouts the next day.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us/.

