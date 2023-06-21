Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 65,194,989 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 47.30% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.
Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:
|Business
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes
Against
|Votes
Withheld
|1.
|To set the number of Directors
|Approved
|63,903,533
(99.94%)
|36,741
(0.06%)
|2.
|Resolution electing:
|(a) Lisa Ng;
|Approved
|63,889,133
(99.92%)
|51,141
(0.08%)
|(b) Changyu (Charlie) Liu;
|Approved
|63,889,447
(99.92%)
|50,827
(0.08%)
|(c) George Dorin;
|Approved
|63,877,263
(99.90%)
|63,011
(0.10%)
|(d) Xin (Alex) Guan; and
|Approved
|63,889,647
(99.92%)
|50,627
(0.08%)
|(e) Dr. Bielin Shi
|Approved
|63,889,262
(99.92%)
|51,012
(0.08%)
|as directors of the Company.
|Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
|Approved
|65,145,007
(99.92%)
|49,982
(0.08%)
For further information, please contact:
EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED
Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
whui@eastplats.com (email)
(604) 800-8200 (phone)
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170782