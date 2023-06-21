Cairo, Egypt--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - In a significant development, RITZY announces the completion of the construction phase for its noteworthy project, the RITZY Plaza. The strategically located Plaza is nestled in Sheikh Zayed City, situated to the west of Cairo.

Occupying an expansive area of 3200 square meters across G+4 floors, RITZY Plaza stands as a striking example of RITZY's unwavering commitment to creating a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality in architectural design. Each facet of the Plaza has been meticulously crafted to enhance the user experience, underscoring RITZY's attention to detail and quality.

Navigating a landscape marked by global economic uncertainties, RITZY has demonstrated commendable resilience and adaptability. The successful completion of the construction phase of RITZY Plaza amidst challenging circumstances reaffirms the company's robust strategy and execution capabilities.

The completion of the RITZY Plaza construction phase is significant as it underlines RITZY's capabilities to meet its commitments concerning project timelines and quality parameters. By ensuring these benchmarks, the company has consistently prioritized its clients' needs, a factor that has contributed to its reputation in the industry.

RITZY Plaza stands as a testament to the firm's competence in delivering comprehensive real estate solutions. This development is emblematic of RITZY's diverse portfolio and expertise, spanning the construction of residential compounds, commercial shopping malls, and more.

About RITZY

RITZY, a prominent real estate development firm based in Cairo, Egypt, is known for its distinct approach towards developing retail, medical, and office spaces. Founded in 2020, the company, under the guidance of Ahmed Youssef, a seasoned Health Economist, with a wealth of experience gained in corporate America, places high emphasis on quality, reliability and precision in project execution.

Currently, RITZY is in the process of finalizing the interior fit-out of the RITZY Plaza. The much-anticipated grand opening of the Plaza is scheduled for August 2023, marking a crucial milestone in RITZY's journey.

Riham Badr

RITZY Real Estate Development

Capital Business Park, B2/Office 306, 26th July Corridor, Sheikh Zayed City, Cairo, Egypt.

Phone: +20215683

E-mail: info@ritzyplaza.com

Website: www.ritzyplaza.com

