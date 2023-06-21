Kaleidoscope Enterprises Corp.: MBA Business Strategist and Master Astrologer, Kim Woods, Releases a Leading-Edge Program on How to Master Becoming Today's Leader

New way of leading in our post-pandemic world for entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Kim Woods Advisory, MBA Business Strategist and Master Astrologer, announces the release of her new groundbreaking leadership program based on her innovative formula, Strategy + Stars = Success. Woods combines her extensive 25 years of C-suite experience with an astrological perspective to assist entrepreneurs in navigating the world of business leadership in the post-pandemic era. This new-era leadership program initiative is aimed at helping entrepreneurs succeed.

Kim Woods, the founder, pinpointed the exact day the old way of leadership shifted, Dec. 21, 2020, when Saturn and Jupiter aligned in the sky, marking the beginning of the Age of Aquarius. Woods shared, "This cosmic conjunction served as a catalyst for the transition from the masculine way of leading with constant grind and push to a more feminine empowering and inspiring approach to leadership. This powerful star energy ignited the Great Resignation and the Quiet Quitting, as for the first time, the employees felt empowered to speak their truth and own their worth."

Woods believes that the new way of leading is about unlocking the power in yourself, your clients and your employees. This is accomplished through comprehensive skills and an empowering mindset to lead with purpose and inspiration. This program teaches business leaders how to discover and enhance their own unique strengths and capabilities. By doing so, they are able to lead their clients and team to become more engaged and productive, leading to sustainable success.

The course covers topics such as:

Understanding astrological influences in business

Identifying leadership styles

Discovering unique success paths

Empowering teams

Inspiring internal and external teams and clients

Rich & Powerful Leaders Academy is ideal for entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders looking to adopt a more empowering leadership style and enhance their team's performance. The course offers practical insights, tools and strategies that can be applied immediately to create a positive impact on business success and sustainability.

Kim Woods Advisory's Rich & Powerful Leaders Academy cutting-edge program is designed for frustrated business leaders that are ready to scale their businesses with ease and balance by enhancing their leadership skills in the post-pandemic world. For more details, visit: https://www.kimwoods.com/richandpowerfulleaders/

"My 2022 clients that experienced my foundation Strategy + Stars = Success teaching were able to stay in alignment, which gave them a huge advantage in both life and business. My clients have not feared a recession, as they've seen an average of 51% increase in business revenue across the board during the pandemic, even with brick-and-mortar businesses doubling their revenues and gaining 30% revenues while lowering effort by 40%," Woods said.

As the founder of Kim Woods Advisory, Wood teachings are founded on the pairing of strategy and astrology. Looking to the future, Woods will release a Podcast targeted for Q4 of 2023 and a book in Q1 2024.

