iQuanti: 5 Ways to Volunteer and Give Back if You Want to Help Animals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / iQuanti: Many people feel passionately about helping animals in need, but it can be difficult to know how to lend a helping hand. Whether you are interested in dogs, cats, llamas, rabbits, or reptiles, the following ideas will help you figure out how you can give back and volunteer in a way that benefits everyone involved.

Dedicate your time

One of the best ways to get involved is to volunteer your time. Animal shelters and sanctuaries always need help with daily tasks such as feeding, walking, cleaning, and driving animals to veterinary appointments, as well as with more administrative duties such as updating their website and organizing events. It's also important that animals in shelters and rescues receive regular training and play sessions in order to be well-socialized and more adoptable. As long as it's approved by the organization, you can offer to document your visits with the animals, promote it on your social media platforms, and email photos to friends. This may inspire others to help out in their own way.

Donate supplies

Another great way to give back is to donate run-of-the-mill supplies. Some of the most commonly-requested items include food; fresh water and ice, especially if it's hot out; cleaning supplies; blankets and towels; beds, crates and carriers; collars and leashes; and toys. If you want to provide more items than you are able to afford on your own, try setting up a donation bin at your office, a local coffee shop, or somewhere else in your community.

Fundraise

Animal rescues and shelters are almost always underfunded and often stretched thin by emergency cases and large vet bills. Raising money for these organizations is a wonderful way to help, whether it's through a bake sale, auction, performance, 5K walk, or simply asking your family and friends to chip in. Think about ways to get your community involved, and don't forget to check if your employer offers corporate matching for any charitable donations you make.

Foster a pet in need

If fostering an animal for a local rescue group is an option, why not give it a try? Fostering helps keep animals out of crowded shelters, gives them a quiet place to rest and recuperate, and helps them adjust to being in a home environment while they wait to be adopted. Of course, it's important to consider whether you have enough time and resources to support a foster animal before you take this step, and many rescue groups require you to go through a brief application process. But who knows, you may end up meeting your new best friend!

Pledge long-term support

One way of ensuring long-term financial support for animals in need is to designate funds in your will. Another option is to leave all or part of your death benefit from your permanent life insurance policy-such as whole life insurance or universal life insurance-to a nonprofit organization of your choice. If helping animals is important to you, why not plan ahead and offer your support in the years to come?

