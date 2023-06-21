VoluMetrix Awarded Grant From Pennsylvania Pediatric Medical Device Consortium to Advance the NIVA Technology for Pediatric Patients

NASHVILLE, TEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / VoluMetrix, a Nashville-based biotech startup dedicated to creating a new wave of solutions for vital monitoring to enhance well-being, announced today that it has been awarded a grant from the CHOP-based Pennsylvania Pediatric Medical Device Consortium, funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to accelerate the development of the NIVA Pediatric Monitor, a device designed to provide volume status monitoring non-invasively for pediatric patients.

"We are thrilled to be honored with this prestigious award, as it will provide invaluable support for the continued development of our exciting technology focused on improving pediatric care," said Kyle Hocking, Ph.D., President & CEO of VoluMetrix.

Detecting hemorrhage early in pediatric patients poses a challenge, as vital sign changes often occur only after significant blood loss and end-organ damage have already developed.1 In the context of surgical procedures, hemorrhage stands as a leading cause of pediatric perioperative morbidity, with improved survival linked to prompt and adequate resuscitation.2 Although various devices and calculations have been used to estimate volume status, their accuracy in the pediatric population has been found lacking. Addressing this critical gap, VoluMetrix is currently developing the NIVA Pediatric Monitor, an investigational non-invasive sensor patch placed on the wrist. This innovative device aims to provide real-time volume status estimate with hemorrhage detection to be used during surgical procedures through the recovery phase.

Pennsylvania Pediatric Medical Device Consortium (PPDC) is funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and based at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). PPDC provides seed funding and support for innovators taking promising ideas into commercialized medical devices for children. "The PPDC is delighted to support VoluMetrix and its innovative solution to an unmet clinical need for children with the NIVA Pediatric Monitor," said Joshua Dienstman, Program Manager of Pennsylvania Pediatric Medical Device Consortium.

What is NIVA Technology?

NIVA is a proprietary venous waveform technology from VoluMetrix, representing a major innovation in vital monitoring technology. The venous waveform is an energy-based signal generated by the heart and respiratory activity that reflects numerous physiologic conditions, including pulse rate and respiration, as well as intravascular and extravascular dynamics.

About VoluMetrix

VoluMetrix is a Nashville-based company that is dedicated to creating a new wave of solutions for vital monitoring to enhance well-being. As pioneers of non-invasive venous waveform technology, we are partnering closely with patients and practitioners to develop the pathway towards the optimal implementation and utilization of our technology, from hospital to home.

NIVA technology is investigational and is not available for sale in the United States.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.volumetrix.com.

1. American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. (2017). Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Student Course Manual (10th ed.). Chicago, IL: American College of Surgeons

2. Karam et al. (2017). Perioperative hemorrhage in pediatric patients: a review of etiology, risk factors, and management. Current opinion in anaesthesiology, 30(3), 408-415.

Contact Information

Annie Alvis

Chief Operating Officer

annie@volumetrix.com

SOURCE: VoluMetrix

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762508/VoluMetrix-Awarded-Grant-From-Pennsylvania-Pediatric-Medical-Device-Consortium-to-Advance-the-NIVA-Technology-for-Pediatric-Patients