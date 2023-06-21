LOCOMEX, INC.: LOCOMeX Receives the Distinguished Recognition as TOP SUPPLY CHAIN PROJECTS 2023 Award From SDCExec, and Shares the Stage With Supplier.io & SAP

LOCOMeX stands tall alongside industry peers Supplier.io & SAP, wins TOP SUPPLY CHAIN PROJECTS 2023 Award from SDCExec

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / LOCOMeX Inc., a leading solution provider of AI-powered Data-driven insights for Supplier Diversity, Local Content Compliance, ESG & Sustainability goals management, is thrilled to announce its selection as a recipient of the prestigious Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award. This recognition honors LOCOMeX's outstanding achievements in revolutionizing supply chain practices and driving innovation within the industry.

LOCOMeX Inc. wins the 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

LOCOMeX Inc. wins the 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the most respected publication in the field of supply chain management, bestows this esteemed award to companies that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and tangible business benefits in their supply chain projects. LOCOMeX's commitment to excellence and its transformative approach to supply chain operations have earned it a prominent position among this year's award winners.

The Top Supply Chain Projects Award underscores LOCOMeX's dedication to helping businesses streamline their operations, optimize processes, and achieve supply chain excellence. By leveraging its cutting-edge solutions, industry expertise, and state-of-the-art technologies, it empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of today's dynamic market and gain a competitive edge.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top Supply Chain Projects award winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Ayo Jemiri, Founder & CEO, LOCOMeX Inc. "This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of supply chain management, providing comprehensive solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock new growth opportunities."

The recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive serves as a testament to LOCOMeX's ability to deliver real-world results and foster sustainable success for clients. With a proven track record of implementing successful supply chain projects across various industries, it continues to revolutionize how organizations manage their supply chain networks, mitigate risks, and drive operational excellence.

About LOCOMeX Inc.

LOCOMeX was founded under the belief that everyone deserves transparency and equal access to opportunities in the supply chain. Using local small businesses, especially from underserved/under-resourced communities, to supply products & services will improve delivery responsiveness & resiliency and cause local economies to flourish. Our vision is to empower suppliers and drastically reduce economic inequality & greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by increasing, widening, and greening the global supply chain through local content, supplier diversity, and ESG policies. As a result, ALL communities can thrive.

Contact Information

Ayo Jemiri

Founder and CEO

ajemiri@locomexgroup.com

+1 917 922 8858

SOURCE: LOCOMeX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762644/LOCOMeX-Receives-the-Distinguished-Recognition-as-TOP-SUPPLY-CHAIN-PROJECTS-2023-Award-From-SDCExec-and-Shares-the-Stage-With-Supplierio-SAP