Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Akeneo, the Product Experience company, announces today that Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Kristin Naragon, secured the Gold TITAN Women in Business Award for the Female Executive of the Year - Marketing category.

The TITAN Women in Business Awards honors and celebrates all who are making a significant impact in various industries and professions, while recognizing the outstanding achievements of women, from accomplished executives to rising entrepreneurs, who demonstrate exceptional innovation, excellence and leadership in their respective fields.

"Throughout my career, I've always sought out challenges, relished in navigating them and invested time in sharing my experiences with both women and men alike; because it's important for us all to learn how to be successful, and to learn what extra hurdles I might have had to overcome as a woman in business," said Naragon. "I'm honored to be listed alongside these incredible women who are also creating innovative solutions, leading successful teams and paving the way for creating a future working environment where everyone has an equal chance at success."

Naragon secured the distinguished recognition for being a customer-obsessed, outcome-oriented business leader in enterprise software. Naragon's extensive career consists of experience in developing go-to-market strategies, leading a consistently high-growth business and building and maintaining strategic partnerships. At Akeneo, Naragon sets the strategy for the company, leads the global marketing team and manages the global technology partnerships that drive business value, accelerate product strategy and that ultimately provide customers with engaging product experiences. Recently, Naragon directed the launch of Akeneo Product Cloud, which was announced with enhanced PIM capabilities, a new syndication offering and an App Store with new apps in a variety of areas, including AI, e-commerce, data enrichment and product catalog publishing.

Equipped with an MBA from Harvard Business School, Naragon is not only passionate about optimizing solutions for players in today's dynamic and complex retail industry but also dedicated to advocating for female business and technology leaders. In September 2022, she spoke in Madrid for the first Women in MACH event to discuss the importance of uplifting women leading the business world and holding technology companies accountable for advancing gender equality. Since Naragon joined Akeneo, she's helped the company surpass its 2020-2023 growth objectives, including +67% YoY products managed in the platform, +106% YoY total managed assets in the platform and +85% YoY of active business users in the platform.

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Women in Business Awards have made a resounding impact on the global business landscape as they wrap up the first season for 2023. This esteemed competition has captured the attention of the international community with hundreds of exceptional entries from more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, China, and many others.

"IAA takes great pride in providing a platform for outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their exceptional work and be recognized for their excellence in the industry," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and commend them for demonstrating the highest standards of business excellence even when in the presence of our respected jurors."

Grand Jury Panel

In recognition of the importance of impartiality and diverse perspectives in the evaluation process, the competition prioritizes excellence and has assembled a jury panel of accomplished professionals. These jurors hail from esteemed organizations, including Krithika Chandramouli (Meta), Pranjali Ganoo (Google), Deepa Venkatrao (IQVIA), Niculut Violeta (Anchor Grup), Sherilyn Kamga (Talend), and several other outstanding individuals.

By bringing together such a distinguished panel of experts, the competition ensures that only the most deserving submissions are recognized for their excellence, under the implementation of blind judging.

"These TITANs today have shown that their success stories are a testament to the power of perseverance and the drive to achieve excellence," noted Thomas. "Their contributions have been invaluable in propelling their respective organizations forward and serving as a driving force in their industries, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps."

Naragon's winning entry for 2023 TITAN Women in Business Awards can be viewed here: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/winner-info.php?id=188.

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences supporting any route-to-market and the entire customer lifecycle. With its open platform, a leading PIM for product data and asset management, and extensive connected ecosystem with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including BASF Group, Canon USA, Chico's FAS and Forever 21 trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced returns, faster time to market, and increased team productivity.

About TITAN Women in Business Awards

The TITAN Women in Business Awards program honors exceptional females who have made remarkable strides in the ever-evolving business landscape, making a substantial impact with their unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions. The program serves as a beacon of inspiration, recognizing and celebrating their monumental impacts on the business world.

Website: TITAN Women In Business Awards

Facebook: TITAN Awards

Twitter: TITAN Awards

Instagram: TITAN Awards

Media Partner: Muse.World

Contact Details

Akeneo

North 6th Agency for Akeneo

akeneo@n6a.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170161