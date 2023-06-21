Vaultree, a global leader and trusted partner in cybersecurity, today proudly announces its recognition as a 2023 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF). This prestigious recognition is not only a testament to Vaultree's relentless innovation with Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption (FFDUE) and its mission to transform data protection and access in the digital realm, but also signifies its acceptance into a community of global leaders who are driving change and innovation.

Vaultree now joins the exclusive community of game-changers and tech pioneers like Airbnb, Kickstarter, Google and Twitter, who have previously been granted the Technology Pioneer title. This distinguished acknowledgement is bestowed upon companies ready to make a substantial and lasting impact on society and business through groundbreaking technology.

Vaultree's two-year membership in this prestigious cohort, spanning from June 21, 2023, to June 30, 2025, will see the company actively participating in WEF's initiatives, activities, and events. Vaultree will engage with the Forum's Cyber Security Centre, contributing to critical global discussions on key technological challenges and opportunities.

Born in the fall of 2020 on a dairy farm in Ireland, Vaultree is the embodiment of a decade-long commitment to research, development, and fine-tuning complex algorithms in the field of cybersecurity. The founders spent eight years diligently building an enterprise-scale solution before launching, fueled by the belief that data security should be a democratic principle, not a privilege.

Today, operating from dual headquarters in Cork, Ireland, and San Francisco, California, Vaultree stands at the forefront of cybersecurity, trusted by global leaders. Vaultree's revolutionary Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption (FFDUE) is a testament to their commitment. By solving the long-standing issue of plaintext exposure during data breaches and leaks, Vaultree brings groundbreaking innovation to the market and showcases the power of persistence and dedication.

This new chapter begins with an invitation to the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, taking place from June 27-29 in Tianjin, China. Vaultree CEO, Ryan Lasmaili, will represent the company at this global congregation.

"Being named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum is an honour that brings with it a deep sense of gratitude and humility," said Ryan Lasmaili, CEO of Vaultree. "We are not just a tech company; we are a force for change. Our recognition is not just about our groundbreaking innovation in cybersecurity but also about the potential our technology has to reshape the world. We are excited about the milestones we have reached and the future we are helping to create. Here's to a safer, more secure digital future for everyone."

Vaultree to Date:

Vaultree is revolutionising cybersecurity with its Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption (FFDUE) coupled with its simple-to-integrate, easy-to-use SDK, enabling enterprises to securely process, search, and compute on structured and unstructured encrypted data. This approach powers AI and ML applications, and simultaneously ensures data protection and access, even in the face of potential leaks. Vaultree's innovation is transforming business challenges into opportunities across industries worldwide, notably streamlining regulatory compliance and facilitating secure, collaborative cross-border data sharing.

Over the past year, Vaultree has achieved significant milestones, reinforcing its commitment to advancing global data security. These include a successful $12.8 million Series A funding round, a strategic partnership with Google AlloyDB, and recognition as the sole Irish recipient of the European Innovation Council (EIC) grant. Vaultree has also been honoured with three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the Editor's Choice Encryption Expert award at the 2023 Global Infosec Awards, inclusion in the 2023 CyberTech 100 list, and a place on The Fast Company's World Changing Ideas List. Vaultree's technology has been integrated into Google's AlloyDB for PostgreSQL and the Quantum security company, Qrypt's Secure Proxy solution. These strategic collaborations, significant financial backing, and industry accolades underline Vaultree's innovative approach and its position as a market leader in Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption.

As Vaultree steps into this prestigious community, it is committed to making data privacy a human right and contributing to a safer, more secure digital future for companies and individuals worldwide.

About Vaultree:

Vaultree, a leader in cybersecurity, has redefined sensitive data protection and access with our Fully Functional Data-In-Use Encryption (FFDUE). Our solution enables enterprises to securely process, search, and compute structured and unstructured encrypted data, driving AI and ML applications. Our technology resolves traditional encryption hurdles and also provides an enterprise blend of performance, speed, and scalability-making it an ideal match for data-intensive sectors. Moreover, our technology guarantees persistent encryption, even during a data leak. Under specific GDPR provisions, companies are exempt from disclosing a breach if the data was encrypted using Vaultree-a testament to the trustworthiness of our system. With a seamless integration process that doesn't demand any major platform or technology changes, Vaultree is trusted by Google and numerous other data-focused organisations worldwide to safeguard their sensitive information. Our commitment is to always keep your data encrypted, accessible, and secure, while driving innovation and mitigating cybersecurity risks. Vaultree is a privately held company based in Ireland and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.vaultree.com.

