Xylem Receives Frost & Sullivan Award for Innovative Smart Water System Management Solutions Enhancing Production Uptime

Xylem has over 100 years of experience providing cutting-edge solutions that optimize water system management and ensure water safety for future generations.

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart pharmaceutical water management market and based on its findings, recognizes Xylem with the prestigious 2023 North American New Product Innovation Leadership Award. This award comes to Xylem through the recent addition of Evoqua Water Technologies to its portfolio in May of this year. With the acquisition of Evoqua, Xylem is now a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions and services that address the full water lifecycle needs of multiple verticals, including municipal, industrial, and recreational customers.

Both Xylem and the former Evoqua brand have strong reputations for delivering high-quality, reliable, and sustainable water and wastewater solutions. One of their most advanced offerings, the Water One® service platform, combines cutting-edge technologies and an Internet of Things (IoT) system to remotely monitor and manage customers' water quality in real-time, enabling their certified service professionals to provide proactive support and customer service.

Building on the success of the Water One® platform, Xylem recently launched the state-of-the-art Sophis digital service. This solution integrates smart technology, predictive analytics, engineering expertise, and proactive service for end-to-end product lifecycle management and optimized performance. This ensures reliability, quality, and uptime while minimizing operational risks associated with unforeseen problems, shortage of skilled personnel, unpredictable costs, downtime, or non-compliance with regulations for Xylem customers.

Fredrick Harry Royan, Global Lead of Sustainability and Circular Economy at Frost & Sullivan, commended Xylem, stating, "Sophis Digital Services bring next-level digital maturity by incorporating business rules and leveraging machine learning data modifications to provide cutting-edge prediction, automation, and optimization capabilities that create high-level business impact."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Leadership Award annually to recognize companies that have developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features and benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) delivered to customers, which, in turn, boosts customer acquisition and market penetration potential.

"At Xylem, we are dedicated to helping our customers optimize their water systems and improve efficiency with connected products, advanced data analytics, and proactive service," said Rod McNelly, General Manager of the Light Industry Division. "We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our innovation in the smart pharmaceutical water management space, and we will continue to transform water and solve customer challenges with innovation and expertise."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

