Pixalate Introduces Samsung Connected TV Trends Report: Samsung Global Programmatic Advertising Market Share Hits 19% in Q1 2023

Samsung Smart TV commands increasing programmatic advertising market share, 19% in Q1 2023 up 3 percentage points YoY, trailing Roku (46%) and beating Amazon Fire TV (9%).

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, introduces the Samsung Connected TV Trends Report Q1 2023 , analyzing Samsung Smart TV's position in the open programmatic advertising market.

The report provides a deep dive into Samsung's open programmatic CTV ad spend trends - using ad sales as a proxy - by global region, their top grossing apps, and a look at invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Key Findings

Samsung Smart TV global programmatic advertising market share reaches 19% in Q1 2023 , up from 16% in Q1 2022.

reaches , up from 16% in Q1 2022. Samsung trails behind Roku's 46% global market share



North America region leads market share at 20% , APAC 19%, LATAM 14%, and EMEA trailing at 5%

region leads market share at , APAC 19%, LATAM 14%, and EMEA trailing at 5% Samsung Smart TV Invalid Traffic (IVT) rate is 21%, slightly higher than Amazon Fire TV (20%) and Roku (20%)

Pixalate adds Samsung Smart TV App Store Intelligence to its Media Ratings Terminal . Clients can now access ad fraud intelligence and online privacy compliance data for over +3.4K Samsung CTV apps in MRT.

Top 5 Grossing Samsung Smart TV Apps, Q1 2023 Open Programmatic Advertising:

Hulu Samsung TV Plus Sling TV fuboTV PlutoTV

Download a free copy of the Q1 2023 Samsung Connected TV Trends Report .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2023 Samsung Connected TV Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097984/Pixalate_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pixalate-introduces-samsung-connected-tv-trends-report-samsung-global-programmatic-advertising-market-share-hits-19-in-q1-2023-301856321.html