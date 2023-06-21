Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Announces the Launch of Its Market Intelligence Tool, MARINE - Market Intelligence Epitome

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' MARINE is a market intelligence tool providing detailed market analysis encompassing invaluable information on market share and forecasts, enabling vendors to develop effective product development, marketing, and sales strategies that boost their market share and profitability.

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions , a global strategic market research & consulting firm, recently announced the launch of its market intelligence tool, MARINE which strategizes to deliver and identify global growth opportunities with a detailed understanding of the current market state and direction, giving you access to an extensive pool of data and assisting you in making the right decisions guided by data-backed insights.

MARINE offers the most granular analysis of the market, covering past and present facts along with predictions of the future. It offers a holistic intelligence on market analysis, an unmatched competitive analysis of market share to understand competitive positioning and its movement along with provisions for semi-annual updates for market forecast and analysis.

Book Demo Now: https://quadrant-solutions.com/marine-market-intelligence-epitome/

With MARINE, a dedicated centralized team offers revenue estimation for private firms, and market forecast analysis that incorporates comprehensive variables and their impact along with a special analyst team working towards timely updates, verification, and validation. Backed by revenue estimation methodologies, the centralized MARINE team works towards communication, collaboration, and synchronization of data integrity to establish TRUST in market intelligence.

Our Market Intelligence Tool, MARINE is created aiming at -

Enabling companies to make informed strategic decisions and allocate resources across functions for optimum performance.

Identifying global growth opportunities with a detailed understanding of the current market state and the market direction.

Comparing performance against the industry average, identifying areas of improvement, and formulating competitive strategies confidently.

Benchmarking the performance of different companies to identify best practices and assess relative strengths and weaknesses.

Making Informed M&A decisions to accelerate the growth dynamics.

Developing targeted marketing strategies, product offerings, and pricing models that appeal to specific segments of the market.

According to Himanshu B Tripathy, Associate Director, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Software and solutions market data is critical for vendors to make informed decisions about product development, marketing, pricing, and competitive strategy. Market Intelligence Epitome (MARINE) from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions measures key financial indicators, innovation signals and alternative technology information data across multiple industries and geographies to support technology vendors for smart decision-making regarding areas to invest in driving growth".

Piyush Dewangan, CEO and Chief Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions also quotes "The primary goal of QKS' MARINE is to establish TRUST in the market intelligence. The trust is incorporated from the ground up, beginning with primary data collection to data modelling, data analysis, forecasting, competition analysis, and verification. MARINE is designed to help our clients make informed business decisions, backed by trusted intelligence, enabling them to take the next leap of growth."

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions?

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global strategic market research & consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.?

Contact:

Mr Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949 United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Visit Our Website: https://quadrant-solutions.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxYD3-3Gd3A

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/quadrant-knowledge-solutions-announces-the-launch-of-its-market-intelligence-tool-marine-market-intelligence-epitome/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quadrant-knowledge-solutions-announces-the-launch-of-its-market-intelligence-tool-marine---market-intelligence-epitome-301856494.html