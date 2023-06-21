Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för SERNEKE Group AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for SERNEKE Group AB (publ) is updated (85/23)

Den 25 april 2023 gavs aktierna i SERNEKE Group AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Doxa Aktiebolag ("Doxa") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 5 juni 2023 offentliggjorde Doxa ett pressmeddelande med information om att Doxa erhållit accepter från aktieägare till cirka 90,8 procent av de utestående aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Doxa avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 20 juni 2023 mottog Nasdaq Stockholm från Bolaget en ansökan om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i SERNEKE Group AB (publ) (SRNKE B, ISIN-kod SE0007278841, orderboks-ID 129023). On April 25, 2023, the shares in SERNEKE Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Doxa Aktiebolag ("Doxa") to the shareholders in the Company. On June 5, 2023, Doxa issued a press release with information that Doxa had received acceptances from shareholders to approximately 90.8 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Doxa intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On June 20, 2023 Nasdaq Stockholm received an application from the Company for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have them removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in SERNEKE Group AB (publ) (SRNKE B, ISIN code SE0007278841, order book ID 129023). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB