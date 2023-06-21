New Partners Agilimo, Nomasis, and Softprom to Drive and Support Channel Model Across EMEA Central

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced the appointment of Dr. Markus Schumacher to its Technical Advisory Board in EMEA Central. The news closely follows the company's appointment of Peter Machat, Vice President of the DACH region. Since establishing its goal to expand the company's presence in EMEA Central in April 2023, Red Sift has gained significant traction in the region by signing three new partners, including Agilimo for Germany, Nomasis for Switzerland and Softprom for Eastern Europe.

"I'm honored to have Dr. Schumacher join us as we build up our presence in EMEA Central and expand our go-to-market team for the region," said Peter Machat, VP of the DACH Region, Red Sift. "His proven track record advising several software security companies in the region made him the obvious choice for the role and I look forward to collaborating with him as we pursue and invest in a strong channel model with our partners."

Dr. Schumacher brings nearly 30 years of experience leading and advising software security companies, including companies like SecurityBridge in Germany and Irius Risk in Spain. As an expert in his field, he holds a PhD in computer science for secure software engineering and is a published security author with his book, Security Patterns: Integrating Security and Systems Engineering. Prior to becoming a coveted security advisor, Dr. Schumacher has worked for SAP, SAP partners, and ran his own SAP add-on company as CEO for many years.

"Our primary goal as a company is to continue implementing highly secure solutions for our German customers and Red Sift was able to very quickly convince our team that they were an ideal partner for Agilimo," said Marcus Heinrich, CEO, Agilimo. Specifically, Red Sift's products OnDMARC and Hardenize are highly complementary to our existing portfolio, making the decision to establish an official partnership an obvious next step in our relationship."

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

