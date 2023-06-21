Prisma Campaigns Announces Partnership With CASE Credit Union

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Prisma Campaigns is excited to announce its new partnership with CASE Credit Union.

This collaboration reflects CASE Credit Union's dedication to innovation, continuous service improvement, and member satisfaction. By partnering with Prisma, CASE CU is enhancing member communication and transforming its marketing campaigns.

Prisma's industry-leading technology will empower CASE CU to make data-driven decisions, enhance its members' experience, mitigate risk, and drive sustainable growth in a highly competitive field. Prisma's integration with the credit union's CORE and other vendors streamlines operations and saves time for the marketing team, making it a pivotal factor in CASE CU's decision to establish a partnership.

"Prisma provides the capacity to develop comprehensive marketing campaigns for strategic member communication and also offers the ability to send members text messages, alerts, and notifications. This helps to ensure we are fulfilling our mission of assisting our members to achieve financial success," says Wendi Ooten, Assistant Vice President, Marketing at CASE Credit Union.

CASE Credit Union looks forward to partnering with Prisma to bring this vision to life. Prisma Campaigns continues its mission of providing credit unions with the advanced marketing technologies and capabilities needed to stay ahead of the curve.

About CASE Credit Union: CASE Credit Union was chartered in 1936 to serve Lansing, Michigan-area teachers and administrators as Lansing Teachers Credit Union. We started with 180 members within Lansing High School; today, over 87 years later, we serve a membership of over 45,000 members and operate five branches throughout the Greater Lansing area, controlling over $400 million in assets. We pride ourselves on living our mission of assisting members and employees to achieve financial success through superior service, convenience, and ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.casecu.org/ or call +1 (517) 393-7710.

About Prisma Campaigns: Prisma Campaigns' mission is to empower financial institutions to stay relevant in a competitive and challenging environment by developing deep and empathic relationships with their clients through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value.

For more information, visit https://prismacampaigns.com/ or call +1 (786) 808-1828.

