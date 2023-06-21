DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual Report in respect of 2022

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual Report in respect of 2022 21-Jun-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company") Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 REAT announces that the company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the " annual report") will shortly be available to download from the company's website www.reatrading.co.uk. Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto. Enquiries: R.E.A Trading plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BKPG0682 Category Code: ACS TIDM: 13QC LEI Code: 213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 Sequence No.: 252533 EQS News ID: 1662379 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)