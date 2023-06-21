Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
21.06.2023 | 15:31
R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual Report in respect of 2022

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company") 
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 
REAT announces that the company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the " 
annual report") will shortly be available to download from the company's website www.reatrading.co.uk. 
 
Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A Trading plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
