

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a Yum! Brands, Inc. unit, has partnered with the makers of feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, ahead of its nationwide release on August 2.



As part of a worldwide partnership with Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions, the pizza maker has started testing 'Underground Deliveries' for a limited-time only in New York City. Pizza Hut's full 360 campaign for the launch of the film also includes TV, digital, social, experiential and in-restaurant integration.



The fictional home of the Ninja Turtles in the upcoming feature film is in an abandoned subway station, and in line with this, the Underground Deliveries test took place at a local New York City subway station.



For the Underground Delivery test, select pizza lovers in Manhattan could text the Turtle Emoji to a dedicated hotline number which then placed an order for Pizza Hut pizza. Once ordered, Pizza Hut promptly prepared and delivered the pizza within minutes directly to the marked 'Pizza Drop Zone' within the subway station.



As part of its campaign for the film launch, the company is unveiling various programs, such as Pizza Power Mobile AR Game, Specialty Mutant Mayhem Themed Pizza Boxes, Co-Branded Pizza Hut x TMNT Spot, and In-Movie Integration.



Starting June 21, customers can deliver to the Turtles for a chance to win pizza and prizes in Pizza Hut's brand-new mobile AR game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Pizza Power. As a delivery driver in the game, they can find all four Turtles hiding under virtual manholes in the city, fight the mutants and ultimately deliver the pizza.



Further, Pizza Hut is unveiling limited-edition movie-themed pizza boxes available for Big New Yorker orders as well as large and medium pizzas. The specialty packaging can be found at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide starting the end of June while supplies last.



The Turtles are also popping up in new TV ads for Pizza Hut, which will air starting June 26. Turtle's favorite pizza is also making a cameo in several scenes of the upcoming film.



