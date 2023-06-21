Mark O'Donoghue joins as Chief Executive from the Inspired Education Group

Duncan Tatton-Brown appointed as incoming Chairman of the Board

Founder and Chief Executive, Mark Roden to continue as shareholder and Non-Executive Director

Ding, the largest international mobile top-up platform, today announced that Mark O'Donoghue will join the company as Chief Executive. He will take over from Ding's Founder and Chief Executive, Mark Roden, who is to step down after 17 years and will remain a director, shareholder, and advisor to the company.

In addition, the Company also announces the appointment of Duncan Tatton-Brown as Chairman, further strengthening the Ding leadership team. Duncan is currently Chairman of Oxford Nanopore Technologies and was previously the CFO of Ocado Group Plc. Duncan currently sits on the Board of New York Stock Exchange listed company, Cazoo Group and on the Board of Trainline plc, where he serves as Chair of the Audit Committee. He also chairs the online travel agent, Loveholidays.

In May 2023, Ding passed the significant milestone of having sent $5bn of top-ups, enabling people all over the world to stay connected with loved ones, and has grown to have topped-up more than 100m mobile phones.

Mark Roden commented; "In 2006, we set out on a mission to address a real need how people separated from their loved ones could stay connected to those back home. I am very proud to say that Ding is now trusted by millions of people worldwide and contributes significantly to the economic and social welfare of so many customers throughout emerging markets. I would like to thank our entire Ding team for making the company what it is today, and I am very confident that in Mark O'Donoghue we have an outstanding leader who will take Ding to the next stage of its incredible growth. I also look forward to working alongside Duncan Tatton-Brown and the rest of the Board as Ding enters a new strategic phase."

Commenting on the appointments, Ian Gascoigne, Partner at Pollen Street Capital said; "We would like to thank Mark for his leadership from his founding of Ding in 2006, through its rapid growth to become the global market leader that it is today, with millions of customers around the world. Mark has built a global platform that will stand the test of time. On behalf of the entire Board, we would like to wish him well and we are delighted that he will continue as an advisor and Non-Executive Director."

He continued; "We are equally delighted to have found a proven successor in Mark O'Donoghue. In an extensive career, Mark has demonstrated a proven track record in developing global consumer-focused propositions. We believe that this experience will prove hugely valuable as Ding continues to scale its high growth direct to consumer business which already serves 1.6m customers per annum via Ding.com and Ding's popular mobile app. We are also delighted to welcome Duncan to the Board as Chairman of the Company. Duncan brings tremendous experience having served as a C-Suite Executive and Board Director on a number of listed technology and high growth companies."

The new Chief Executive, Mark O'Donoghue, is joining Ding from the Inspired Education Group, where he served as Chief Executive leading the creation of its online division from scratch, through acquisitions and the execution of scale-up strategies which has led the division to an eightfold increase in profitability over 3 years. Prior to Inspired Education, O'Donoghue served in various senior leadership roles including as COO at Travel Counsellors and CEO at AVADO Learning.

Mark O'Donoghue, Chief Executive Designate; "Ding is a company that has purpose at its heart and meets a real need in the world. I am delighted to take on this role and I look forward to working with the incredible team to bring Ding to the next phase of growth."

Alongside the new external appointments, Jonathan Rockett has been promoted to Managing Director and will continue his responsibilities for finance as Chief Financial Officer. He will also serve as Head of Partnerships. Jonathan joined Ding in 2013 as Head of Finance, before taking up the mantle of CFO in January 2018. Prior to joining Ding, Jonathan held senior positions at Paddy Power and PWC.

