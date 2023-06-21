Reality TV show produced by HELLO Labs and co-produced by CoinMarketCap features an exciting lineup of judges alongside Bitget's Managing Director, Gracy Chen, and the biggest and boldest industry leaders

Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - HELLO Labs, a Web3 entertainment company, recently announced the Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen, will join its reality TV show Killer Whales as a judge ahead of season one. The concept replicates the famous competition-based reality TV show, but with a twist of crypto, aiming to reach a billion homes through global prime-time television by the end of 2023. HELLO Labs was founded by Paul Caslin, who is an award-winning and Grammy-nominated creative director and producer.

The initial set of whales for the Killer Whales show was announced earlier this month, which included the most influential names and figures within the Web 3.0 industry. Managing director and the newest addition to the show Gracy Chen heads up Bitget's growth strategies since she joined the company in 2022. Gracy joined Killer Whales with some of the most notable individuals within the Web3 ecosystem as announced by HELLO Labs on Twitter. A complete list is yet to come, said CEO Sander Gortjes in a statement.

"Gracy comes from heaps of experience in global Web3 markets, technology, execution, and corporate strategy, elements that we all analyse and find when vetting projects", says Sander Gortjes. "We're excited for her to share her knowledge and expertise, and provide invaluable takeaways to the entrepreneurs who enter Killer Whales," continued Sander.

Heading into season one of what promises to be an exciting and thrilling contest, the search for projects saw 200+ companies applying, with voting and review in the process via CoinMarketCap, Hacken, and HELLO labs production teams. The team behind Killer Whales hinted at global primetime television coverage for the show, as they work towards their original Hello TV app.

"Web3 is reshaping the world, and Killer Whales is a groundbreaking platform that showcases the potential of the crypto and blockchain sector. Killer Whale has the vision to open the door to the next billion users into Web3 by entertaining and educating them on all things crypto, which I echo a lot. Through Killer Whales, I aim to share my experience and insights, some uniquely from running a centralised exchange with an ecological investment arm, to empower innovators to navigate this ever-evolving industry." said Gracy.

Killer Whales season one is scheduled to premiere in October 2023 on leading streaming platforms, with details regarding its distribution set to be revealed in the summer. TV producing veteran and credited creative director of the MTV VMA awards and MTV European Music Awards, Paul Caslin, is the creator behind the show.

