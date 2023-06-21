This is Beauty Inc: This is Beauty Introduces Sustainable Re-Commerce Retail With the Launch of ThisisBeauty.com

A New Era of Conscious Beauty Shopping Has Arrived

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / This is Beauty Inc., a new e-commerce retailer with a difference, announced today the launch of www.thisisbeauty.com - its solution to a more sustainable way to shop beauty.

This is Beauty is driven by a small team of people committed to making a positive impact in the beauty industry. The company is taking a proactive approach to the increasing pressure of reducing unnecessary waste by keeping what they like to call "imperfectly perfect" products in circulation.

After building a successful business on third-party marketplaces, and opening locations in the USA and U.K., the company has now launched an e-commerce platform and social media community to address the needs of its growing D2C customer base.

This is Beauty partners with leading retailers and brands to offer an alternative route for products that have become damaged in their supply chain. When shopping with This is Beauty, customers may encounter items missing a lid, containers with damage or even products where a small amount has leaked. However, the contents remain untouched and are in a perfect condition for use. Every product goes through rigorous checks before being offered for sale.

"We understand that the beauty industry has a recognizable waste problem as it is inevitable that some products will become damaged through their supply chain," said Ian Pearson, CEO and founder of This is Beauty. "We have spent the last few years refining our processes ready to scale. Our ambition is simple: to give retailers and brands a credible channel for their damaged inventory, resulting in less waste, and more beauty products for people who want to shop consciously."

About This is Beauty Inc.

This is Beauty Inc. is an online retailer of damaged beauty products based in Miami, Florida. Founded in 2019 in Oxford, U.K., This is Beauty has quickly grown to be one of the largest sellers in the beauty category on eBay. Since launch, the company has re-commerced over 250,000 products, with nearly 100,000 of those being in the last year.

