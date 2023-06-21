Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2023 | 15:58
Listing of SIA Storent Holdings bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 21, 2023 to list SIA Storent Holdings bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of June 26, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name      SIA Storent Holdings               
Securities ISIN code     LV0000850089                   
Securities maturity date   21.12.2025                    
Nominal value of one     100 EUR                      
 security                                    
Number of listed securities  105 000                      
Nominal value         10 500 000 EUR                  
Fixed annual coupon rate   11% a year                    
Coupon payments        Four times a year,                
               on each September 21, December 21, March 21, June 
                21                        

SIA Storent Holdings Prospectus and Final Terms of issue are available in the
announcements accordingly here and here. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
