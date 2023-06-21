Curb Your Water Waste: Simple Tips From The Home Depot and EPA for Saving Water Outdoors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Summer is officially here. Rising temperatures often coincide with rising outdoor water use, primarily due to an increase in lawn and landscape watering. Experts estimate that 50 percent of the water we use outdoors is wasted due to evaporation, wind, or inefficient irrigation methods and systems. Use less water and promote healthy landscapes by sharing facts about overwatering and tips for reducing outdoor water use.

Simple Tips for Saving Water Outdoors

Homes with automatic irrigation systems can use about 50 percent more water outdoors than those without them. Check your summertime water bill-how does your warmer weather water use compare to winter months? Here are some tips for keeping water use under control:

Timing is everything: Know how much water your landscape actually needs before you set your sprinkler. Your local utility can offer recommendations for how much water certain plants need in your region and the best times to water. Generally, it's best to water lawns and landscapes in the early morning and late evening because significant amounts of water can be lost due to evaporation during the heat of the day.

GET RIGHT TO THE ROOTS: Microirrigation provides water directly to plant roots at a lower flow rate, allowing the water to soak into the soil and reducing runoff. Consider hiring an irrigation professional to help design your microirrigation system.

Even if your home doesn't have an irrigation system, there are several simple steps you can take to promote a healthier lawn and garden with less water this summer:

Step on it: Grass doesn't always need water just because it's hot out. Step on the lawn, and if the grass springs back, it doesn't need water. An inexpensive soil moisture sensor can also show the amount of moisture at the plant's roots and discourage overwatering.

SAVE OUTDOORS WITH WATERSENSE: Combining a smart irrigation controller and spray sprinkler bodies that have earned the WaterSense label can save water, time, and money on water and sewer bills.

Click here to learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability. For more tips on reducing outdoor water use, visit www.epa.gov/watersense/outdoors.

