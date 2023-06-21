Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of DOF Group ASA, on First North NOK (342/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted DOF Group ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from June 22, 2023. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      DOFG          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0012851874      
Order book ID:    296500         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
