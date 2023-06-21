Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of DOF Group ASA, on First North NOK (342/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted DOF Group ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 22, 2023. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: DOFG Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0012851874 Order book ID: 296500 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.