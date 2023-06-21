

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased at the slowest pace in just over two-and-a-half years in April, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The house price index climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Further, this was the weakest rate of inflation since September 2020, when prices had risen 3.4 percent.



The average UK house price was GBP 286,000 in April, which is GBP 9,000 higher than 12 months ago, but GBP 7,000 below the recent peak in September 2022, the ONS said.



On a monthly basis, house prices moved up 0.4 percent in April, following an increase of 0.7 percent in the previous month.



England, Wales, and Scotland all experienced a slowdown in house price inflation during the year to April.



The annual price growth in England moderated to 3.7 percent in April from 4.1 percent in March. The North East continued to have the lowest average house price of all English regions, at GBP 160,000.



Average house prices in London logged the lowest annual house price inflation of 2.4 percent.



