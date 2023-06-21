John Galt Solutions Project With Tyndale Selected as a 2023 Top Supply Chain Project by Supply and Demand Chain Executive

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, today announced that its esteemed customer, Tyndale, has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects award by Supply and Demand Chain Executive.





This award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated excellence in supply chain initiatives, highlighting partnerships and projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.

Tyndale, one of the largest flame-resistant clothing suppliers in the US market, has demonstrated exceptional innovation in supply chain planning leading to remarkable results, earning this well-deserved recognition.

"We are thrilled to see our project receive this notable recognition from Supply and Demand Chain Executive. This recognition is a testament to our dedication and commitment to continuous improvement," said Deborah Bolton, Director of Forecasting at Tyndale. "Leveraging John Galt Solutions' Atlas planning platform helped us evolve our supply chain operations. We have gained unprecedented visibility and control over our supply chain and have improved forecast accuracy to within 1% of actual sales."

Tyndale partnered with John Galt Solutions to implement the Atlas Planning Platform, an advanced supply chain planning solution, to advance processes, address operational hurdles and support the organization's continued growth. The company accelerated its digital supply chain transformation to support year-on-year growth, and established end-to-end visibility for increased collaboration and more informed decision-making. The ability to proactively manage forecasts and effectively plan for future demand has significantly enhanced Tyndale's supply chain efficiency for long-term success.

"We are excited to celebrate Tydale's well-deserved recognition as a top supply chain project," noted Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions, John Galt Solutions. "Implementing the Atlas Planning Platform moved Tyndale's operations to a single unified solution for planning activities to truly advance their operations, drive visibility and support continued growth."

