WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.06.2023
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 21

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Wednesday, 21 June 2023

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, 21 June 2023, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Total
Votes Cast		Votes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1.Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.34,530,353100.02250.034,530,5783,850
2.Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.34,515,221100.07,3940.034,522,61511,813
3.Declare a final dividend of 0.4p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022.34,534,428100.0-0.034,534,428-
4.Elect Soraya Chabarek as a Director.34,527,381100.02250.034,527,6066,822
5.Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director.34,516,914100.010,6920.034,527,6066,822
6.Re-elect Barbara Donoghue as a Director.34,527,381100.02250.034,527,6066,822
7.Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director.34,527,381100.02250.034,527,6066,822
8.Re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.34,519,418100.02250.034,519,64314,785
9.Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.34,527,381100.07720.034,528,1536,275
Special Resolutions
10.Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.34,485,21299.942,9410.134,528,1536,275
11.Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.34,533,837100.05910.034,534,428-
12.Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.34,533,656100.02250.034,533,881547

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 79,025,001.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

21 June 2023

For further information please contact:

Paul GriggsFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8733
