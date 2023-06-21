Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 21

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Wednesday, 21 June 2023

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, 21 June 2023, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022. 34,530,353 100.0 225 0.0 34,530,578 3,850 2. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022. 34,515,221 100.0 7,394 0.0 34,522,615 11,813 3. Declare a final dividend of 0.4p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022. 34,534,428 100.0 - 0.0 34,534,428 - 4. Elect Soraya Chabarek as a Director. 34,527,381 100.0 225 0.0 34,527,606 6,822 5. Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director. 34,516,914 100.0 10,692 0.0 34,527,606 6,822 6. Re-elect Barbara Donoghue as a Director. 34,527,381 100.0 225 0.0 34,527,606 6,822 7. Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director. 34,527,381 100.0 225 0.0 34,527,606 6,822 8. Re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 34,519,418 100.0 225 0.0 34,519,643 14,785 9. Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 34,527,381 100.0 772 0.0 34,528,153 6,275 Special Resolutions 10. Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 34,485,212 99.9 42,941 0.1 34,528,153 6,275 11. Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 34,533,837 100.0 591 0.0 34,534,428 - 12. Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 34,533,656 100.0 225 0.0 34,533,881 547

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 79,025,001.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

21 June 2023

For further information please contact: