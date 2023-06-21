Wi-Fi 7 Market worth $24.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expansion of IoT, integration with 5G, significance in enterprise and industrial applications, continued innovation, and market adoption all hold tremendous promise for the future of the Wi-Fi 7 industry. However, its course can also be influenced by elements like cost, compatibility, rules, and competitiveness.

The Wi-Fi 7 Market is estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 57.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Governments collaborate with private organizations, research institutions, and industry associations to develop IoT ecosystems and drive innovation. These partnerships often involve joint projects, knowledge sharing, and the establishment of wireless networking. Governments foster the development and adoption of Wi-Fi 7 solutions by actively engaging with the private sector across different industries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi 7 Market"

179 - Tables

48 - Figures

202 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37305689

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2023-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered Offering (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Location Type, Application, Vertical, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world Companies covered Qualcomm (US), Broadcom (US), TP-Link (China), ZTE (China), Mediatek (Taiwan), Keysight Technologies (US), MaxLinear (US), Huawei (China), Commscope (US), Vantiva (France), LitePoint (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Intel (US), HFCL (India), Netgear (US), SDMC Technology (China), Senscomm Semiconductor (China), H3C (China), VVDN Technologies (India), Actiontec Electronics (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), Ruijie Networks (China), and Edgewater Wireless Systems (Canada).

By location type, indoor segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.

Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, and it is expected to offer significant improvements over previous generations in terms of speed, range, and reliability. This makes it an ideal solution for indoor wireless networking in smart homes and buildings. In a smart home, Wi-Fi 7 can connect a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, security cameras, thermostats, and light bulbs. This allows users to control their home devices from anywhere in the world and to automate tasks such as turning on the lights when they arrive home or adjusting the thermostat when they leave. Wi-Fi 7 can connect various devices for smart buildings, including sensors, actuators, and control systems. This allows building operators to monitor and control the building's environment, such as the temperature, lighting, and security.

Access points are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Access Points are essential for connectivity and to ensure proficiency in deploying Wi-Fi 7. Access Point in Wi-Fi 7 are used to integrate various devices on the same network, facilitate communication and resource sharing and accessibility at ultra-high speeds between numerous devices, and maintain internet speeds despite immense traffic. Wi-Fi 7 provides better security, making these Access Points reliable to connect and suitable for Enterprise level networking. They can be used in office spaces, Educational Institute, Public Spaces, Hospitality, and many other areas with heavy user traffic flow.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=37305689

Europe is expected to have the second-highest growth rate.

Numerous causes, such as the rising use of mobile devices, the rising demand for mobile data, and the creation of new wireless technologies, fuelling the expansion of indoor and outdoor wireless services in Europe. The rise of indoor and outdoor wireless services is having a good effect on the European economy and the lives of Europeans, and the European wireless market is anticipated to continue growing in the coming years. The slow rate at which the necessary lower 6-GHz band for Wi-Fi and its successor, Wi-Fi 6E, has been made accessible in the region has put European regulators under growing strain.

Top Key Companies in Wi-Fi 7 Market:

The major vendors covered in the Wi-Fi 7 Market Qualcomm (US), Broadcom (US), TP-Link (China), ZTE (China), Mediatek (Taiwan), Keysight Technologies (US), MaxLinear (US), Huawei (China), Commscope (US), Vantiva (France), LitePoint (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Intel (US), HFCL (India), Netgear (US), SDMC Technology (China), Senscomm Semiconductor (China), H3C (China), VVDN Technologies (India), Actiontec Electronics (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), Ruijie Networks (China), and Edgewater Wireless Systems (Canada).

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Rohde & Schwarz and Broadcom collaborated to announce the availability of an automated test solution for Broadcom Wi-Fi 7 chipsets.

In January 2023, MediaTek introduced Consumer-Ready Wi-Fi 7 Products in product categories, including residential gateways, mesh routers, televisions, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more at CES 2023.

In March 2023, Lounea partnered with TP-Link to become Finland's first Wi-Fi 7 operator to offer Wi-Fi 7 standards for home wireless networks.

Wi-Fi 7 Market Advantages:

Comparing Wi-Fi 7 to earlier Wi-Fi standards, a considerable increase in data rates is anticipated. To enable quicker and more effective data transfers, it seeks to achieve multi-gigabit per second speeds. Applications that require a lot of bandwidth, such 4K/8K video streaming, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) experiences, will benefit from the higher throughput.

When compared to earlier Wi-Fi standards, Wi-Fi 7 strives to reduce latency, or the delay in data transfer. By reducing the time delay between actions and responses, this enhancement would benefit real-time applications like online gaming, video conferencing, and IoT (Internet of Things) gadgets.

Wi-Fi 7 is anticipated to increase network capacity, enabling more devices to connect at once without noticeably degrading performance. This advancement is essential in today's hyperconnected world, where people are using an expanding number of gadgets, and where different IoT devices must cohabit on the same network.

The power and spectrum usage of Wi-Fi 7 are intended to be more effective. With less interference and more spectral efficiency, it seeks to maximise the utilisation of the radio frequency bands that are already available. The reduction of energy use and increased utilisation of wireless resources will both be aided by this efficiency enhancement.

In order to address new threats and weaknesses, Wi-Fi 7 is anticipated to provide new security features and protocols. To offer stronger defence against unauthorised access and data breaches, it probably will contain cutting-edge encryption methods and authentication techniques. As more sensitive information and vital applications are transmitted across wireless networks, this increased security will become increasingly important.

Devices employing older Wi-Fi technologies will be able to connect to Wi-Fi 7 networks because Wi-Fi 7 is expected to maintain backward compatibility with earlier Wi-Fi standards. These capabilities and enhanced network speed are still accessible to existing devices thanks to this compatibility, which guarantees a simple transition for users.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global Wi-Fi 7 Market by offering (hardware, solutions, and services), location type, application, vertical, and region from 2023 to 2030, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of world.

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Wi-Fi 7 Market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Wi-Fi 7 Market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Wi-Fi 7 Market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

Track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

6G Market - Global Forecast to 2028

IoT MVNO Market - Global Forecast to 2028

5G Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Mobile Device Management Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Voice Assistant Application Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wi-fi-7-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wi-fi-7.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wi-fi-7-market-worth-24-2-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301856572.html