MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Selected to Operate Valley Metro ADA Paratransit Weixwa

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / MTM Transit, a leading provider of transit services nationwide, has been chosen by the Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority (RPTA) to operate its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit service. The contract also includes supplemental demand response transportation for non-ADA eligible passengers. This partnership, a three-year contract with three one-year options, aims to enhance accessible transportation options and improve the lives of passengers in Arizona's greater Phoenix and Maricopa County areas.

Valley Metro Paratransit Vehicle

Valley Metro provides public transit services to the Phoenix community, including ADA paratransit service, which provides accessible transportation to individuals who are unable to safely access fixed-route transit. The services provided by Valley Metro benefit not only the residents of the greater Phoenix area but also the 18 surrounding public agencies that rely on RPTA for transportation services.

"We are excited to support Valley Metro in achieving their mission of connecting communities and enhancing lives," said Brian Balogh, MTM Transit's Chief Operating Officer. "Our experience in serving transit-dependent populations aligns perfectly with Valley Metro's goals. We are committed to delivering reliable, safe, and high-quality transportation services to RPTA's ridership."

MTM Transit will take on various responsibilities, including providing door-to-door and feeder transportation services, conducting staff training, maintaining vehicles, conducting on-street supervision and service monitoring, collecting fares, and providing daily service reports. To support these efforts, MTM Transit will establish a main facility in Gilbert, as well as a secondary facility in Peoria, strategically located to best serve the entire service area. The company will employ a local team of more than 250, including management staff, dispatchers, vehicle operators, road supervisors, vehicle technicians, and administrative teammates.

This new contract adds on to MTM Transit's existing operations with Valley Metro. Since 2018, the organization has served as the agency's ADA paratransit eligibility and travel training provider.

"Over the past five years, we have established a successful partnership with Valley Metro, building an understanding of the community, its services, and its passengers," Balogh added. "Our expanded partnership will further enhance accessibility and positively impact the lives of local individuals with disabilities and seniors."

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides paratransit and fixed route services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit remove community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and DC. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

