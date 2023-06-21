Ramson, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - theGist, a leading global productivity AI company, announces today the launch of their flagship product - a unified workspace powered by AI that creates a radical personalized focus on what's most important. theGist centralizes employees' work apps into one AI-powered cross-app hub. Working from a unified workspace combats two of the biggest challenges for employees: the first is context switching, and the second is working on low-leverage tasks instead of clarifying which tasks genuinely move the needle.

The announcement of this next-gen product follows the successful launch of theGist for Slack late last year, which serves thousands of companies and was one of the first products to demonstrate the need to incorporate AI tools in the workspace. The launch today brings the power of AI to work across apps (instead of only in apps) and cover the entire digital workspace of the specific employee, which includes related items, insights, tasks, daily focus, generative text, summaries, and actions.

theGist forms personalized knowledge graphs, connecting projects, people, and topics. This transformation offers amplified focus and productivity by delivering actionable insights and streamlined workflows.

theGist was named because the goal of the company is to create radical focus and extreme performance by allowing AI to sort out all the noise and laser focus users on what's truly important. What differentiates theGist and enables the company's AI models to be accurate is the focus on personalization," said Itzik Ben Bassat, Co-Founder & CEO of TheGist.

"AI excels at sorting, analyzing, and connecting vast amounts of information, while humans possess the unique ability to draw personalized conclusions aligned with their perspectives and organizational goals. At TheGist, our goal is to leverage AI for routine calculations, empowering individuals to focus on the work they do best," said Co-Founder Nir Zohar.

Today, the company has launched its Beta to selected partners. Companies and individual users can now sign up for the waitlist. theGist will gradually increase the product's availability to signees in the upcoming months.

About TheGist

Founded in 2022, theGist (www.thegist.ai) is the first-of-its-kind smart AI and machine learning workspace. Harnessing the power of a robust Chromium-based container, theGist integrates the user's work applications into a single, cohesive workspace. It forms personalized knowledge graphs, connecting projects, people, and topics. This transformation offers amplified focus and productivity by delivering actionable insights and streamlined workflows. Essentially, theGist serves as the ultimate fusion of the user's scattered work in one workspace, using the power of AI.

