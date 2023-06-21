Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SERNEKE Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (86/23)

SERNEKE Group AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in SERNEKE Group AB (publ). Short name: SRNKE B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007278841 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 129023 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be July 5, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB