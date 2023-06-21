JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 May 2023 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 May 2023
US$ 4.00
JZCP's NAV at 31 May 2023 is $4.00 per share ($4.05 per share at 30 April 2023), the decrease in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment losses of (1) cent, fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 May 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 256,023
Cash at bank and treasuries 99,207
Other receivables 55
Total Assets 355,285
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,447
Other liabilities 1,788
Total liabilities 45,235
Net Asset Value 310,050
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.00
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com