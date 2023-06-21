Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.06.2023
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 May 2023 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31 May 2023

US$ 4.00

JZCP's NAV at 31 May 2023 is $4.00 per share ($4.05 per share at 30 April 2023), the decrease in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment losses of (1) cent, fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 May 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 256,023

Cash at bank and treasuries 99,207

Other receivables 55

Total Assets 355,285

Liabilities

Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,447

Other liabilities 1,788

Total liabilities 45,235

Net Asset Value 310,050

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.00


Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.