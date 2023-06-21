Hunden Partners Issues Predictions for Future NHL Franchise Locations After Arizona Residents Reject Arena Deal; Issues Poll

Leading National Real Estate Consultancy Shares Insights on 10 Potential Major League Cities

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Hunden Partners, a national real estate advisory with expertise in destination developments, has issued a new list of "Top Major League Cities" after Tempe, Arizona residents voted against a plan for a new NHL arena. The Arizona Coyotes had planned to build a Tempe arena that would be the centerpiece of a $2.1 billion entertainment district. Without a go-ahead vote from residents, the Arizona Coyotes NHL franchise will likely move to another city, and Hunden has released an updated top 10 list based on its deep experience in sports-anchored entertainment districts.





Tempe Center Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Hunden Partners issues a top 10 list of potential cities for NHL franchise, the Arizona Coyotes, after area residents reject the arena deal.





"Multi-use districts centered around sports and entertainment can provide a significant boost to a city's economy and its level of tourism, but there's an alchemy of place that guides their success," says Rob Hunden, CEO of Hunden Partners.

"Our Top Major League Cities list is based on analysis of key economic and social factors influencing a district's success," he added.

Hunden pioneered its "Top Major League Cities" predictions at the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) Annual Conference in 2018, and many of the list's projections have come to fruition, including new franchises in Seattle and Austin. The list is comprised of cities able and ready to support their first or an additional major league franchise, including NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS.

The analysis is focused on three key areas of influence: local market power - including population growth, GDP, commercial activity, and so on; the presence of a committed and financed ownership group; and the willingness of the city to finance such a massive endeavor. Hunden has updated its predictions in light of the unsuccessful vote in Tempe, with a look at what cities are most likely to embrace the NHL team.

Supported by updated trends and insights from the last five years, Hunden has identified the following likely cities as the most likely candidates for the Arizona Coyotes franchise:

1. Houston - based on multiple predictive factors and its top-10 market size, Houston is one of the prime franchise candidates.

2. Quebec City - the city has a passionate fan base and an already-built, renovated 18,200-seat NHL arena.

3. Atlanta - Atlanta also has a top-10 market size and potential for the NHL to work in the suburbs, where a new $2 billion arena/entertainment district has been proposed.

4. Salt Lake City - The current Vivint Arena (home of the Utah Jazz) could host an NHL franchise temporarily, and the team could shift to a permanent home in the soon-to-be-built Olympic Arena after the 2030 Winter Olympics.

5. San Diego - San Diego has potential as a leader in minor league hockey attendance, and there is potential for Stan Kroenke to develop a new 16,000-seat arena for the NBA or NHL.

6. Kansas City - The city previously made a move to obtain an NHL franchise in 2006-07 with its T-Mobile Center opening.

7. Sacramento - The location is attractive for a franchise; the hockey culture is less active but has the potential to grow.

8. Milwaukee - Milwaukee could leverage the opportunity with Fiserv Forum and leverage an already-existing hockey fan base (a Chicago Blackhawks game hosted in the city sold out in minutes).

9. Hamilton, Ontario - Hamilton benefits from a passionate hockey fan base, and a large population within a 30-minute drive radius, but its 17,000-seat arena would need extensive renovations.

10. San Francisco - There is a potential NHL opportunity at the new Chase Center, but there may be too much geographic overlap with the San Jose Sharks.

To make your own prediction, Hunden Partners invites the public to participate in its poll regarding the next home of the NHL Coyotes, click here.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners, also known as "Hunden," is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego, and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of advisory, market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use, and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects.

In addition, Hunden also provides the developer solicitation and selection experience to move projects from concept to funding. Hunden's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities, and private developers. Mr. Hunden has worked on more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of more than $20 billion in open and underway projects around the world. For more information, visit: https://hunden.com

Contact Information

Laura Sportiello

Vice President, Business Development

laura@hunden.com

312-643-2500

SOURCE: Hunden Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762806/Hunden-Partners-Issues-Predictions-for-Future-NHL-Franchise-Locations-After-Arizona-Residents-Reject-Arena-Deal-Issues-Poll