Mace Consult Bolsters Americas Team With Appointment of David Haywood

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Mace, the global consultancy and construction company, has appointed David Haywood as Business Unit Director for Canada and Commercial Director for the Americas.

David Haywood

David Haywood has served as Program Director/Manager for several large capital infrastructure schemes with values ranging from $1bn (USD) to $20bn (USD) and brings with him over three decades of experience in program management, construction management, commercial management and field operations.

David joins from Stantec, where he served as North America Program Management Business Leader and was responsible for strategic growth, operational execution and client satisfaction. He has also previously worked at MWH Global, AECOM and Arcadis.

David has experience in water, wastewater, buildings, healthcare, higher education, power, aviation, transit, roadways and government program/construction management. His experience includes work on the Miami-Dade County, Florida Consent Decree Program, the Kennedy Expressway Reconstruction Project in Chicago, Illinois, and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Hurricane Maria Reconstruction Program.

Mace's Americas team specialises in corporate real estate and infrastructure consultancy services and supports some of the world's largest brands - including Tiffany, Northern Trust and Walgreens - and infrastructure clients to transform how they deliver their projects and programs.

The appointment comes as Mace grows across the Americas with recent work wins including a second delivery partner contract with Metrolinx through the MCS (Mace, Comtech and SYSTRA) consortium.

Priya Jain, President for the Americas, Mace Consult, said:

"I'm delighted to have David join the Mace team at this pivotal moment of growth in the Americas. He brings more than 30 years of experience to bolster our consultancy leadership supporting the delivery of critical infrastructure and business development."

David Haywood, Business Unit Director for Canada and Commercial Director for the Americas, Mace Consult, said:

"I look forward to working with Mace teams and clients across the Americas at such an exciting time for the business.

"It is an honour to be joining a team with a passion for creating value for clients and communities alike, as it enjoys real growth in the region."

Contact Information

Mace Media

Mace Newsroom

media@macegroup.com

SOURCE: Mace Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762870/Mace-Consult-Bolsters-Americas-Team-With-Appointment-of-David-Haywood