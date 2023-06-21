KeyBank Partners With Operation HOPE To Provide Homebuyer Education & Financial Education to the Communities It Serves

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / KeyBank and Operation HOPE, Inc., a national non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, today announced plans to provide access to its HOPE Inside program across three branches in KeyBank's footprint. HOPE Inside delivers financial education programming and coaching, including homebuyer education, to help empower community members with knowledge and tools to create a secure financial future.

Starting this summer, KeyBank will have a dedicated Operation HOPE financial coach placed in branches in Buffalo (the East Delavan branch), Denver (the West Evans branch), and Seattle (the Kent Downtown branch). The coaches provide education and programming to everyone including adults, youth, disaster survivors, and employees at no cost.

"Since our inception, we've been focused on supporting the communities we serve - not just to survive but also to thrive. This is just another step toward helping our community members progress on their unique financial journeys," said Victor Alexander, Head of Key's Consumer Bank. "We're excited for our partnership with Operation HOPE and look forward to the important education and guidance this will provide within our communities, empowering our neighbors to move forward on their financial path."

KeyBank and Operation HOPE's partnership will focus on two key areas:

Homebuyer Education. HUD-certified Operation HOPE coaches will offer group homebuyer education classes and coaching sessions to provide individuals with knowledge, skills, and resources to help overcome common challenges first-time homebuyers face as they go through the home loan process.

HUD-certified Operation HOPE coaches will offer group homebuyer education classes and coaching sessions to provide individuals with knowledge, skills, and resources to help overcome common challenges first-time homebuyers face as they go through the home loan process. Financial Education. Credit and money management education, where onsite Operation HOPE coaches will assist and lead individuals through guided steps on how to improve money management and provide support throughout their financial journey.

"As KeyBank continues to be a values-forward, purpose-driven company, Operation HOPE stands ready to accelerate their positive mission," said John Hope Bryant, Founder Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Together, we will provide access to financial literacy tools that open the possibilities to increase homeownership, entrepreneurship and the ability to build stronger communities."

KeyBank's homebuyer focus with Operation HOPE is just one way the bank is making access to homeownership easier and more equitable. This program follows Key's introduction of the Key Opportunities Home Equity Loan1 and the increase of KeyBank Home Buyer Credit SM 2 , two Special Purpose Credit Programs3 offered for qualifying properties in eligible communities to help borrowers on their path to owning a home, as well as a commitment to invest more than $25 million in grants, fee waivers, and marketing over five years to increase mortgage lending in majority-minority neighborhoods and more than $1 million to homebuyer education and other community support.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March?31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed.

About Operation HOPE:

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone-disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. In 2023, Operation HOPE was named to Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for pursuing innovation for good. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed nearly $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities-turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information, visit OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

