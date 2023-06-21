Appointments to the Board of Directors and Executive team, to align with the Company's long-term vision and goals: Karim Dabbagh as Chairman and Nadia Kamal as Director, both independent. Pr. Gervais Tougas, acting Chief Medical Officer and Philippe Moyen, Chief Operating Officer.

Appointment of Guilhaume Debroas as Head of Investor Relations.

All resolutions presented during the annual general meeting were adopted in line with the Board recommendations.

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced new appointments to its Board and Executive team.

Board of Directors

Karim Dabbagh, PhD, is appointed as Chairman and independent Director, succeeding Jean-Marie Lefèvre who will continue to serve as a Board member. Based in the U.S., Karim Dabbagh, president and CEO of Second Genome Inc., is renowned for his innovative work in microbiome science. As former executive at Pfizer and Roche, he brings extensive experience in pharmaceutical development.

Nadia Kamal, PhD, Director of the Technology, Health, and Innovation Divisions at Harmonie Mutuelle has been appointed as independent director and Chair of the ESG committee. Nadia Kamal has a wealth of experience in Corporate Social Responsibility and a strong background in serving patients and fostering innovation.

All other Directors and Observers have been reelected to serve for an additional one-year term. Further details can be found on the Company's website.

"I express gratitude to Jean-Marie Lefèvre for his remarkable 5-year tenure as Chairman, who was instrumental in achieving key milestones and has been a true partner for me. As we embark on the next phase of growth post-IPO, our governance evolves, therefore, I warmly welcome Karim Dabbagh to the team and am eager to continue building a successful microbiome company together," said Hervé Affagard, CEO and co-founder of MaaT Pharma. "Our expanding Early Access program and ongoing trials address the growing interest from the medical community and patients. The potential for microbiome therapies as valid therapeutic options for patients is demonstrated by the successful commercialization of recently approved products in the U.S. for C. difficile infection and the 2023 ASCO spotlight."

Jean-Marie Lefèvre, former chairman of MaaT Pharma, said "It has been an honor to serve alongside Hervé and his dedicated and passionate team. As I pass the baton to Karim Dabbagh, I carry with me a deep sense of fulfillment for what we have accomplished and look forward to continuing to serve on the Board. "

Karim Dabbagh, new Chairman of the Board, stated "I am thrilled to join one of the companies at the forefront of the global microbiome field. The groundbreaking advancements and pioneering research undertaken by MaaT Pharma have truly set them apart. I look forward to contributing to their continued success as we strive to make a lasting impact on the future of microbiome innovation for patients, while delivering value to our shareholders."

Appointments to the Executive team and key leaders

Appointment of Professor Gervais Tougas as Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO): supported by Dr. Emilie Plantamura, Head of Clinical Development, Prof. Tougas will lead medical strategies for MaaT Pharma's registration pathway in onco-hematology and clinical phase in Immuno-oncology. Prior to joining MaaT Pharma, Gervais was the Head, Chief Medical Officer and Patient Safety at Novartis for almost 20 years.

Appointment of Philippe Moyen, as Chief Operating Officer (COO): former Vice-President of technical and business operations for PTC Therapeutics Inc., Philippe Moyen has more than 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, including proven operational excellence and business acumen in small molecules and Biologics that will enable him to effectively contribute to the Company's future milestones.

Guilhaume Debroas, PhD, joins the Company as Head of Investor Relations. Guilhaume brings instrumental biotech insight and a strong network to enhance communication with the investment community.

With these changes the Company is confident in its ability to accelerate growth, deliver innovative microbiome drugs to patients, and create value for shareholders.

Annual General Meeting

All resolutions presented during the annual general meeting were adopted in line with Board recommendations, including the resolutions (14 to 19) relating to the compensation policy for corporate officers in respect of the 2023 financial year as described in the Company's Universal Registration Document and on the website.

The Company also announces, as per approval of resolution 20 and 21, that the Board of Directors, during its meeting on June 20, 2023, decided to maintain the liquidity agreement signed with Kepler Cheuvreux for the trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Paris. Information regarding this agreement is available in the Company's Universal Registration Document published by the Company.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

