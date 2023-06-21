Micron Technology, Inc.: Micron UFS 4.0 Mobile Storage Built on 232-Layer 3D NAND Delivers Industry's Fastest Performance for Smartphones

BOISE, Idaho, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that it is now delivering qualification samples of its Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 mobile solution, built on its advanced 232-layer 3D NAND. Offered in high capacities up to 1 terabyte (TB), the UFS 4.0 storage solution is being shipped to select global smartphone manufacturers and chipset vendors. Micron's newest mobile flash storage outpaces competition on several critical NAND benchmarks, delivering the industry's fastest performance1 for flagship smartphones with fast bootup, app launches and video downloads.



"Micron's latest mobile solution tightly weaves together our best-in-class UFS 4.0 technology, proprietary low-power controller, 232-layer NAND and highly configurable firmware architecture to deliver unmatched performance," said Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Mobile Business Unit. "Together, these technologies position Micron at the forefront of delivering the performance and low-power innovations our customers need to enable an exceptional end-user experience for flagship smartphones."

This product is Micron's first mobile solution built on the company's innovative 232-layer triple-level cell (TLC) NAND, which delivers 100% higher write bandwidth and 75% higher read bandwidth.2 Micron's 232-layer 3D NAND architecture provides more bits per square millimeter of silicon by stacking the NAND bit cell array into more layers, allowing greater density, performance improvements and capacity growth. This latest mobile solution3 also represents the world's first UFS 4.0 storage to use six-plane NAND architecture, which allows significantly higher random read throughput - leading to more responsiveness, faster application loading times and a better overall user experience.

The UFS 4.0 solution:

Offers up to 4300 megabytes per second (MBps) sequential read and 4000 MBps sequential write speed, twice the performance of previous generations so users can launch their favorite social media apps faster 2

Is 25% more power-efficient so users can enjoy data-intensive apps longer without the hassle of frequent charging 2

Provides 10% write latency improvement over competition, resulting in super responsive app performance 1

Allows users to quickly download two hours of 4K streaming content in less than 15 seconds, twice as fast as the prior generation2

This mobile storage solution is uniquely designed using Micron's advanced 232-layer 3D NAND and its internally developed controller and firmware. This tight vertical integration allows Micron to optimize synergy between the hardware and firmware to deliver industry leadership in quality, performance and power.

Micron is now shipping samples of its UFS 4.0 storage solution to key mobile manufacturers and chipset vendors worldwide in capacities of 256 gigabytes (GB), 512GB and 1TB. The company will begin high-volume production of its UFS 4.0 storage solution in the second half of 2023 - equipping the mobile ecosystem with the high-performance mobile flash storage needed to innovate the next wave of 5G and AI-enabled flagship smartphone experiences.

Resources

Solution page: Ultra-fast UFS



1 As compared to benchmark testing in Micron labs against competitors' publicly available UFS 4.0 product performance

2 As compared to previous-generation UFS 3.1 176-layer NAND

3 For 512GB and 1TB capacities only