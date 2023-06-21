Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894648 | ISIN: US5398301094 | Ticker-Symbol: LOM
Tradegate
21.06.23
19:24 Uhr
423,70 Euro
+3,50
+0,83 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
423,30423,9019:52
423,30423,9019:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2023 | 18:06
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc.: Aerojet Rocketdyne Teams with Lockheed Martin to Develop Long Range Maneuverable Fires Missile

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne will develop an advanced propulsion solution for the Long Range Maneuverable Fires (LRMF) missile that Lockheed Martin is developing for the U.S. Army.

The LRMF missile is a precision fires missile that will launch from existing U.S. Army launchers, like HIMARS, to engage targets at ranges that significantly exceed those of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) baseline.

"Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion has powered U.S. Army systems for decades, and we look forward to leveraging that experience and our talented workforce to develop next-generation missiles with significantly extended range," said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. "In addition to providing Soldiers the edge in offensive operations, this extended range missile will serve as a powerful deterrent, promising effective strike capabilities from long ranges."

The LRMF program is using a multi-phased development approach; the current phase focuses on design and risk-reduction activities.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/663e1174-4de7-4625-b1d1-75e8d0cd7467


LRMF concept image - credit Lockheed Martin
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.