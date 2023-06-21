Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21
21 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 513.992p. The highest price paid per share was 515.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0153% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,661,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,383,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
680
510.600
16:09:53
1711
511.200
16:07:49
1469
512.200
16:03:10
377
512.200
16:03:10
147
512.400
16:01:03
640
512.400
16:01:03
794
512.400
16:01:03
45
512.400
16:01:03
1681
512.600
15:57:30
1750
512.800
15:55:44
88
512.800
15:55:44
6
512.800
15:55:44
808
512.200
15:48:10
733
512.200
15:48:10
1735
512.800
15:44:58
1300
512.800
15:41:01
371
512.800
15:41:01
1775
512.800
15:38:41
486
513.000
15:31:05
640
513.000
15:31:05
657
513.000
15:31:05
418
513.200
15:25:00
640
513.200
15:25:00
640
513.200
15:25:00
199
513.200
15:23:00
1324
513.200
15:23:00
1672
513.200
15:18:25
1704
513.200
15:15:00
1676
513.000
15:08:30
1523
513.000
15:06:02
1592
513.000
15:03:05
1508
513.200
15:00:00
1528
513.400
14:58:17
1683
514.200
14:53:08
1024
514.800
14:50:39
600
514.800
14:50:39
557
514.600
14:45:26
1164
514.600
14:45:26
1795
515.000
14:42:34
1766
514.600
14:37:47
990
514.800
14:35:35
680
514.800
14:35:35
1555
514.800
14:33:11
72
514.800
14:33:11
700
515.000
14:32:54
357
514.800
14:31:34
640
514.800
14:31:34
640
514.800
14:31:34
800
514.800
14:31:34
1747
514.000
14:30:35
1582
514.200
14:15:03
640
514.400
14:14:27
554
514.400
14:14:27
165
514.400
14:14:27
864
514.000
14:00:31
851
514.000
14:00:31
1497
514.000
13:55:00
43
514.000
13:55:00
13
514.000
13:55:00
1221
514.000
13:49:18
340
514.000
13:47:53
301
514.000
13:42:53
1773
514.600
13:34:07
584
513.800
13:27:31
619
513.800
13:27:31
299
513.800
13:27:31
1574
514.600
13:16:03
1690
514.800
13:03:13
1618
515.400
12:59:30
238
515.400
12:59:30
1654
515.400
12:42:53
1607
515.400
12:35:49
1642
514.600
12:19:22
1664
514.400
12:02:38
1839
514.200
12:01:00
1587
514.800
11:37:31
1528
514.600
11:22:41
1517
514.600
11:17:43
1612
514.600
11:17:43
224
514.400
11:16:52
1286
514.400
11:16:52
1761
514.800
11:16:06
1806
514.400
11:02:35
4
514.400
11:02:17
1821
514.400
10:52:51
1743
514.200
10:39:56
1602
514.600
10:39:55
1566
515.200
10:25:10
788
514.400
10:14:55
809
514.400
10:14:55
833
513.600
10:01:08
777
513.600
10:01:08
1297
514.600
09:55:00
234
514.600
09:55:00
1821
515.200
09:51:01
939
515.400
09:42:47
560
515.400
09:42:47
1660
515.600
09:42:46
1762
514.400
09:21:42
698
514.800
09:16:08
1027
514.800
09:16:08
1625
514.600
09:09:18
1664
513.000
09:04:24
88
513.000
09:04:24
1606
513.200
09:01:17
38
513.200
09:01:17
880
512.400
08:40:32
717
512.400
08:40:32
1709
513.400
08:34:41
1656
512.600
08:23:04
63
514.200
08:18:12
1692
514.200
08:18:12
225
514.400
08:13:13
1601
514.400
08:13:13
1545
514.800
08:12:23
609
513.800
08:05:12
905
513.800
08:05:12
1650
514.000
08:05:12
1506
514.600
08:02:51