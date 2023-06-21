Anzeige
5,9506,00018:52
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

21 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 513.992p. The highest price paid per share was 515.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0153% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,661,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,383,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

680

510.600

16:09:53

1711

511.200

16:07:49

1469

512.200

16:03:10

377

512.200

16:03:10

147

512.400

16:01:03

640

512.400

16:01:03

794

512.400

16:01:03

45

512.400

16:01:03

1681

512.600

15:57:30

1750

512.800

15:55:44

88

512.800

15:55:44

6

512.800

15:55:44

808

512.200

15:48:10

733

512.200

15:48:10

1735

512.800

15:44:58

1300

512.800

15:41:01

371

512.800

15:41:01

1775

512.800

15:38:41

486

513.000

15:31:05

640

513.000

15:31:05

657

513.000

15:31:05

418

513.200

15:25:00

640

513.200

15:25:00

640

513.200

15:25:00

199

513.200

15:23:00

1324

513.200

15:23:00

1672

513.200

15:18:25

1704

513.200

15:15:00

1676

513.000

15:08:30

1523

513.000

15:06:02

1592

513.000

15:03:05

1508

513.200

15:00:00

1528

513.400

14:58:17

1683

514.200

14:53:08

1024

514.800

14:50:39

600

514.800

14:50:39

557

514.600

14:45:26

1164

514.600

14:45:26

1795

515.000

14:42:34

1766

514.600

14:37:47

990

514.800

14:35:35

680

514.800

14:35:35

1555

514.800

14:33:11

72

514.800

14:33:11

700

515.000

14:32:54

357

514.800

14:31:34

640

514.800

14:31:34

640

514.800

14:31:34

800

514.800

14:31:34

1747

514.000

14:30:35

1582

514.200

14:15:03

640

514.400

14:14:27

554

514.400

14:14:27

165

514.400

14:14:27

864

514.000

14:00:31

851

514.000

14:00:31

1497

514.000

13:55:00

43

514.000

13:55:00

13

514.000

13:55:00

1221

514.000

13:49:18

340

514.000

13:47:53

301

514.000

13:42:53

1773

514.600

13:34:07

584

513.800

13:27:31

619

513.800

13:27:31

299

513.800

13:27:31

1574

514.600

13:16:03

1690

514.800

13:03:13

1618

515.400

12:59:30

238

515.400

12:59:30

1654

515.400

12:42:53

1607

515.400

12:35:49

1642

514.600

12:19:22

1664

514.400

12:02:38

1839

514.200

12:01:00

1587

514.800

11:37:31

1528

514.600

11:22:41

1517

514.600

11:17:43

1612

514.600

11:17:43

224

514.400

11:16:52

1286

514.400

11:16:52

1761

514.800

11:16:06

1806

514.400

11:02:35

4

514.400

11:02:17

1821

514.400

10:52:51

1743

514.200

10:39:56

1602

514.600

10:39:55

1566

515.200

10:25:10

788

514.400

10:14:55

809

514.400

10:14:55

833

513.600

10:01:08

777

513.600

10:01:08

1297

514.600

09:55:00

234

514.600

09:55:00

1821

515.200

09:51:01

939

515.400

09:42:47

560

515.400

09:42:47

1660

515.600

09:42:46

1762

514.400

09:21:42

698

514.800

09:16:08

1027

514.800

09:16:08

1625

514.600

09:09:18

1664

513.000

09:04:24

88

513.000

09:04:24

1606

513.200

09:01:17

38

513.200

09:01:17

880

512.400

08:40:32

717

512.400

08:40:32

1709

513.400

08:34:41

1656

512.600

08:23:04

63

514.200

08:18:12

1692

514.200

08:18:12

225

514.400

08:13:13

1601

514.400

08:13:13

1545

514.800

08:12:23

609

513.800

08:05:12

905

513.800

08:05:12

1650

514.000

08:05:12

1506

514.600

08:02:51


