World's largest independent health agency wins Lions for Design, Digital Craft, Pharma, Health Wellness, and named #2 Healthcare Agency Network of the Year

Klick Health has struck gold at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week, taking home Gold, Silver, and Bronze Lions in health and mainstream awards categories further reinforcing the mainstreaming of health and wellness. The large, independent health agency also received 11 shortlists and was ranked both the world's overall number-two Healthcare Agency and number-two Healthcare Network of the Year.

"It's official. Klick Health is not to be ignored," reported Canada's strategy magazine.

According to Klick Health Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal, "It's amazing to see how quickly applying our hacker roots to our creative process has accelerated our team's creativity, and the impact we deliver to our clients and the patients and physicians they serve. We're just getting started and can't wait to show the world what's next."

Klick was awarded a Gold Lion in the Design Book category for The Congregation, the powerful initiative it created for podHER. It is designed to bring together like-minded individuals regardless of their religious faith who want to help protect reproductive freedom after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The captivating, hardcover book of beliefs is printed on indestructible paper (representing the durability and timelessness of its core tenets), with pages that can be used as protest posters and a scannable map of locations where safe, legal abortions can be accessed.

"The Bridge," Klick's short for PAWS NY, took home both a Silver Lion in Digital Craft for Animation, and a Bronze Lion in Health Wellness for Animation. With its innovative animation style and beautiful love story highlighting the mental health benefits of pets, "The Bridge" has won the hearts of advertising and film festival jurors around the world. This latest honor adds to its long list of 2023 accolades, which includes four D&AD Pencils, two Gold Clios, the Clio Health Grand and three Golds, the New York Festivals Health Grand Tower and two Golds, five ADC Gold Cubes, four Gold The One Show Pencils.

Lifesaving Radio, created for NextMed Health, was awarded a Bronze Pharma Lion. As the world's first AI-powered healthcare radio station, clinically designed to improve surgical accuracy and efficiency, Lifesaving Radio has been a fan-favorite since its recent March 2023 launch, also winning the Clio Health Grand in Radio, along with two Golds.

Elevating the role of health and wellness

"These Lions roar with proof that health work is mainstream work, and we are incredibly proud to help elevate the role health and wellness plays in the world," said Klick Health Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. "We're grateful to our team of talented Klicksters who have made it their mission to create meaningful campaigns to help people live healthier lives."

This week's accolades bring Klick's 2023 major awards tally to 100, after strong showings at D&AD, The One Show, Art Directors Club, Clios, Clio Health, New York Festivals Health, Webbys, and other top global programs recognizing creative excellence.

Klick's list of Cannes accolades includes:

DESIGN

GOLD LION: The Congregation podHER: Communication Design Books

SHORTLIST: The Congregation podHER: Brand-building Creation of a New Brand Identity

DIGITAL CRAFT

SILVER LION: The Bridge PAWS NY: Form Motion Graphics Design Animation

HEALTH WELLNESS

BRONZE LION: The Bridge PAWS NY: Non-profit Foundation-led Education Awareness Film Craft Animation Visual Effects

SHORTLIST: The Bridge PAWS NY: Non-profit Foundation-led Education Awareness Health Awareness Advocacy Film Craft Use of Music Sound Design

SHORTLIST: The Bridge PAWS NY: Non-profit Foundation-led Education Awareness Health Awareness Advocacy Film Craft Production Design Art Direction

SHORTLIST: Thirst podHER: Non-profit Foundation-led Education Awareness Health Awareness Advocacy Film Craft Cinematography

PHARMA

BRONZE LION: Lifesaving Radio NextMed Health: Non-regulated Product or Service Promotion Healthcare Professional

SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio Shoot to Drill NextMed Health: Non-regulated Product or Service Promotion Healthcare Professional Industry Craft Illustration

ENTERTAINMENT

SHORTLIST: The Bridge PAWS NY: Branded Content Fiction Film: Up to 5 Minutes

FILM CRAFT

SHORTLIST: The Bridge PAWS NY: Production Production Design Art Direction

SHORTLIST: The Bridge PAWS NY: Post-Production Animation

RADIO AUDIO

SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio NextMed Health: Radio Audio Sections Healthcare

SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio NextMedHealth: Excellence in Radio Audio Use of Music

SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio NextMed Health: Innovation in Radio Audio Audio Led Creativity

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over 25 years, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential as a core commercialization partner. Klick has been recognized by the world's most distinguished advertising awards shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Art Directors Club, Clios, Clio Health, New York Festivals Health, and Webbys. The agency was also named 2023 Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies-Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, and Sensei Labs-is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people's and clients' full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, global hubs in London, São Paulo, and Singapore, and plans to open more offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, Munich, Paris, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. Over the last two years alone, the company has been recognized with almost 30 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in New York, and FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in Advertising.

