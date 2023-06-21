London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Floshin, a project for decentralised applications, has announced that the upcoming version of Coinage will feature US stock market quotes and a cryptocurrency liquidity aggregator.

Since Floshin's launch in November 2021, the Floshin team have released several decentralised apps, created a number of staking pools and performed multiple airdrops for both holders and non-holders. They have been strongly supported by a passionate community whose ideas have contributed to shaping the ecosystem and product development. The team have been working consistently on the new Floshin ecosystem products, which will be released in stages over the coming year.

Coinage is a decentralised exchange with a wide range of premium features. These include a crypto liquidity aggregator, real-time global stock market quotes, real-time cryptocurrency prices, a market cap comparison calculator, live market sentiment analysis feeds, plus virtual trading competitions.

Coinage will provide a live view of the markets with real-time, dynamic price data from over 60 decentralised exchanges and 72 global stock exchanges. Users can search through 13,000+ crypto tokens and 125,000+ stocks. Crypto investors with any level of experience can trade over 8 different chains, send funds from one chain to another, and use the liquidity aggregator to show the best price for their swaps, auto slippage function and stop-loss/take-profit levels.

Furthermore, the latest financial news and information will be streamed in real-time via the integrated feed ensuring Coinage users stay updated with the current market sentiments.

The Floshin team have announced plans to release four additional products in 2023. These products will include blockchain indexing APIs, a decentralised launchpad, an escrow trading and payment merchant and a mobile superapp that will conveniently consolidate all of its tools in one application.

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/floshin-token/

Whitepaper: https://www.floshin.com/whitepaper

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FloshinX

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/B3hcWZYdzf

Media Details

Company Name: Floshin

Contact Name: Floshin

Location: London, UK

Email: pr@floshin.com

Website: https://floshin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170851