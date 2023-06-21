Regulatory News:

The shareholders are informed of the publication of the addendum of 21 June 2023 to the report dated 24 May 2023 of SORGEM Evaluation, which acted as an independent expert with the task of giving an opinion, in accordance with Article 261-3 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers, on the fairness of the proposed financial restructuring of the Company for the shareholders of the Company.

The addendum to the independent expert's report is available to shareholders in full on the Company's website (link) and at the Company's registered office.

The conclusions of the addendum to the SORGEM Evaluation report are as follows: "In light of the above, our conclusion as to the fairness of the restructuring plan to current shareholders, expressed in part VII of our report of 24 May 2023, remains unchanged following discussions with certain shareholders and creditors of the Group and after analysis of the comments submitted

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

