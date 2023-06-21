Mr. Yusin brings 20 years of leadership success in digital manufacturing solutions, elevating companies to next level growth

The Board of Directors at Optomec, a leading manufacturer of Digital Manufacturing solutions that offers 3D DED Metal printer technology and Aerosol Jetfine feature printer technology in supporting many application verticals, announce that Robert Yusin has accepted the role of CEO. Robert has achieved a string of successes in bringing innovative companies with solid technology to the next level of revenue growth through strategic investments and creative go-to-market strategies that have transformed their outcomes.

The Board is confident that the timing is right for Optomec in entering its next phase of growth to add Robert's proven skillset to advance Optomec's position in the market.

"We are delighted that Robert Yusin has accepted the position," said Mike Barry, interim CEO and Board Member. "The timing is perfect for a person like Robert to take Optomec's proven technology and solutions successes to the next level for our customers."

About Mr. Yusin

Previously, Robert was CEO at ParaMatters, a software company providing end to end manufacturing software from design to inspection functionality for additive and subtractive manufacturing, he re-visioned the company to serve a broader base of manufacturing processes, which ultimately led to the purchase by Carbon. Prior to that, Robert co-founded Oqton, which delivered cloud-based, AI-powered manufacturing solutions for factory operations. Before his success with Oqton, Robert held senior leadership positions with Autodesk in the ACG group focused on digital manufacturing solutions, and has held various senior management roles at Accelops, Loglogic and Symantec Corp.

About Optomec

Optomec is a profitable, privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Digital Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for fine feature printing, and LENSand Huffman brand 3D Printers for metal component production and repair, are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 600 of its proprietary Digital Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. Our users include countless blue-chip manufacturing companies, such as GE, Samsung, Raytheon, Siemens, Corning and Lockheed, as well as the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army and NASA.

For more information, visit optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec, Inc.

