Uplift Education Schools Offer Free Meals to the DFW Community

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / WHO: Uplift Education, Uplift Ascend, Uplift Atlas, Uplift Grand, Uplift Heights Primary, Uplift Heights Secondary,Uplift Luna Secondary, Uplift Mighty, Uplift Wisdom

WHAT: Uplift Education will offer breakfast and lunch to-go meals at eight schools across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Any child under the age of 18 years old, regardless of what school they attend, is welcome to pick up a fresh meal from one of the closest eight Uplift school locations near them. Uplift staff will provide two free meals at their designated time for pickup throughout the summer from June 5 to July 19.

Breakfast will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., which includes hot breakfast items, cereal, milk, juice, and fruit.

Lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., including a variety of items from pepperoni pizza, BBQ drumsticks, chicken tenders, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, and more.

More than 3 million children in Texas rely on the National School Lunch Program. According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 children are food insecure. Many children in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are still wondering where or how they will get their next meal.

"As a network of schools our first commitment is to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our students. We know that our responsibility is to provide meals to our students, their families, and the communities surrounding our schools does not end when the school year ends. We look forward to providing healthy meals to the communities surrounding our schools this summer. We want our schools to be the safe spaces that families and children can rely on to receive the support they need year-round.", said Dr. Remy Washington, Uplift Education President.

Meal pick-up locations will be closed on Juneteenth (June 19th) and American Independence Day (July 4th).

WHEN and WHERE:

June 5, 2023 - July 19, 2023

Breakfast: 7:30 am- 8:30 am Monday through Friday

Lunch: 10:30 am- 1:00 pm Monday through Friday

Uplift Ascend-3301 Turf Paradise Pkwy Fort Worth, TX 76140

Uplift Atlas-4600 Bryan Street Dallas, TX 75204

Uplift Grand- 300 E Church St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Uplift Heights Primary-2202 Calypso Street Dallas, TX 75212

Uplift Heights Secondary- 2650 Canada Dr, Dallas, TX 75212

Uplift Luna Secondary- 2625 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226

Uplift Mighty- 3700 Mighty Mite Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Uplift Wisdom-301 W Camp Wisdom Rd. Dallas, TX 75232

ABOUT UPLIFT EDUCATION:

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college or career they deserve. Established in 1996, the network has grown to serve over 23,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college.

