Annual award honors novel application of wireless instrumentation

Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - The International Society of Automation (ISA) and the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI) announced today that OMV Petrom has won the 2022 ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation award for their novel application of wireless instrumentation at a key operating site. OMV Petrom is the first global end user to utilize ISA100 Wireless for real-time oil field monitoring and joins a distinguished list of end users who have received this award over the past 10 years.





ISA100 Wireless is an international, standards-based technology that delivers reliable, secure, and interoperable networks for industrial environments. Each year, the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI) presents the ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award to a global end-user company that has demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation with ISA100 Wireless technology.

This year's award is presented to OMV Petrom for leadership in digitalization and innovation while implementing real-time oil field monitoring applications.

Members of the OMV Petrom engineering team will present the case study on their award-winning operation on 28 June 2023

The award will be presented in person during the ISA Automation and Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on 4-6 October 2023.

"OMV Petrom's use of ISA100 Wireless exemplifies the novel application of wireless technology that we seek to recognize with the annual Excellence in Automation award. It gives us great pleasure to recognize their leadership efforts with ISA100 Wireless technology," stated Andre Ristaino (Managing Director, ISAGCA, Consortia, & Conformity Assessment).

The Award-Winning Implementation

OMV Petrom chose ISA100 Wireless over other industrial IoT technologies and solutions because it met and exceeded OMV Petrom's requirements for real-time oil field monitoring. ISA100 Wireless is the only Industrial IoT standards-based solution that can cover a large geographic area using a single IPv6 wireless mesh network.

ISA100 Wireless certified field instruments were installed at 8 oil wells spread over an area of 1.5 x 1.0 kilometers. Together with the wireless backbone infrastructure, they form a plant-wide wireless network. Information from oil field instrumentation is now available in real time throughout the site-wide network.

The oil field data is being reported from the ISA100 Wireless network manager to a DCS via MODBUS TCP (ISA Level 3). Data is also being extracted and reported at ISA Level 4 via an OPC-UA interface to anOSI PI historian. The OPC-UA interface uses the OPC-UA approved ISA100 Wireless data model standardized by the WCI in cooperation with the OCP foundation. This is the world's first wireless field deployment that utilizes OPC-UA data modeling based on the approved ISA100 Wireless information model.

The real-time data is being used to pro-actively detect potential disruptions and avoid costly and disruptive oil well collapse. General oil well operations are also monitored in real time, allowing the crude to be extracted and transported in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

About the project

OMV Petrom's strategy for 2030 is Transforming for a lower carbon future, where innovation and digitalization are some of the key enablers and through the DigitUP Program, the Company envisions to become a digital frontrunner in the industry. Real-Time Digital Energy Operations (RTDO) is a lighthouse of the DigitUP program, and its ambition is: "Assets run autonomously 24/7 backed by an adaptive digital workforce."

OMV Petrom Operation Technology (OT) engineering team successfully finished this pilot project proving interoperability of multi-vendor certified devices (Centero, Honeywell, EvinSys, Kentech) and good team effort with leading contractor (Master Group Resources) and IT Service Provider (OMV Petrom Global Solution) for OT/IT cybersecure inter-connection.

"This award-winning pilot project is part of our efforts to implement best-in-the- class, cost-effective OT solutions in order to achieve our goals," stated Mr. Cristian Todea, Head of Domestic Production and RTDO project owner.

"It gives us a true real-time OT infrastructure with high availability in the field providing accurate data to L4 Apps (O PI, AspenTech APC and Seeq)," stated Mr. Florin Preda, Head of Automation & OT department.

About OMV Petrom

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, activating on every aspect of the energy value chain: from wells producing oil and gas, to fuels marketing and power generation. The Group's core market is Romania but is has operations in the neighboring countries as well (Moldova, Serbia, Bulgaria, Georgia). Learn more here.

About ISA100 Wireless

ISA100 Wireless is a plant-wide wireless infrastructure technology that improves plant performance, simplifies wireless operations, and reduces costs. It was developed through a multi-stakeholder process to meet the specific needs of industrial wireless communication. ISA100 Wireless certification assures interoperability between vendors - delivering end users the choice of best-of-breed wireless solutions that are standards-based, resilient, and secure. ISA100 Wireless is a non-profit industrial consortium under the umbrella of the International Society of Automation (ISA). Learn more at www.isa100wci.org.

About the International Society of Automation (ISA)

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA advances technical competence by connecting the automation community to achieve operational excellence and is the trusted provider of standards-based foundational technical resources, driving the advancement of individual careers and the overall profession. ISA develops widely used global standards; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at http://www.isa.org/.

