Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is issuing the following press release to amend its press release dated June 20, 2023, to correct the disclosure of the acceleration price provision from $0.15 to $0.50 for the warrants in regards to the non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of 19,166,666 units (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,150,000. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

The amount and correction is bolded and underlined in the paragraphs below.

Incorrect: June 20, 2023 Press Release

"Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to 30-day notice of acceleration expiry at the option of the Company at any time if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of such Warrants, the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.15 . No finder's fee or commissions were provided by the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

Correction: This June 21, 2023 Press Release

"Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to 30-day notice of acceleration expiry at the option of the Company at any time if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of such Warrants, the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.50 . No finder's fee or commissions were provided by the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

About Personas

Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

